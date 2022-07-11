Ever since the Republican Party gained control of the West Virginia Legislature, state lawmakers have been chipping away at abortion rights, sometimes to the point of confusion.
That befuddlement hasn’t gotten any clearer with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, ending federal protection for women to seek the procedure. Now, West Virginia looks like the dog that caught the car and has no idea what to do.
In the 2015 session, the first in more than 80 years that saw the GOP in control of both the House of Delegates and the Senate, the Legislature passed a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks. The same law had passed a year prior under Democrat control, but Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin vetoed it. Tomblin vetoed the bill in 2015, too, but legislators were able to override the governor.
Later, the Legislature passed a bill requiring waiting periods in seeking an abortion and removed a provision that allowed pregnant minors, required to receive parental permission for the procedure, to apply for a judicial waiver if parental involvement put a pregnant teen in danger. In 2018, the Legislature passed a bill to amend the constitution to note no woman has a right to an abortion in the state (which voters narrowly approved). The amendment was proposed to legitimize another bill nixing Medicaid funding for abortions.
All of this and more, some of it redundant, occupied the Legislature in a state that had one abortion provider. While these efforts certainly affected women’s health and autonomy, much of it was more political than anything else. After all, abortion was technically already illegal in West Virginia, owing to code going all the way back to the late 1840s, nearly 20 years before West Virginia became a state, and an 1882 law that makes it a felony for both patient and provider.
Of course, those laws, and even some of the newer ones, had no merit as long as Roe was in effect. However, as West Virginia Republicans were nibbling around the edges to prove their pro-life bona fides, other states were taking kill shots. As the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court changed under former president Donald Trump, states such as Texas and Mississippi were drafting laws either designed to work around Roe or to give the Supreme Court the opportunity to overturn it, which the court did late last month. Now, laws going back 140 and 180 years are apparently in effect in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice said the Legislature needs to meet in special session to clarify or update state policies, while Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has advised that there are several things the Legislature needs to consider. There’s also now an executive order from President Joe Biden seeking to federally guarantee access to “morning after” pills and other health care services.
It’s been nearly three weeks since Justice said he would call a special session, but it hasn’t happened. The governor said he won’t do it until there’s more of a consensus in the Legislature on how to proceed.
Gazette-Mail columnist and former Statehouse reporter Phil Kabler postulates that legislative leadership doesn’t want a special session on abortion because they’d be put on the spot on a highly contentious issue with midterm elections looming. That could be true. While Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature, a special session on abortion would present a variety of conflicting views, with some in the GOP likely wanting to impose the most brutal laws and penalties possible for anyone seeking, helping someone seek or performing an abortion.
Meanwhile, as Kabler noted, consistent polling has shown that most West Virginians (indeed, most Americans) think abortion should be legal in at least some circumstances.
It’s clear that Justice doesn’t want to get involved. The governor has rarely punted to the Legislature in such a way.
So, for now, Justice and the Legislature seem stuck and a little bewildered, just like a terrier that finally got its teeth into the rear fender of a mail truck.