You may have heard some radio ads lately talking about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his anti-abortion rights stance. He’s always had a strong record against abortion, the ads state, especially in keeping federal money from funding the procedure.
The ad, paid for by a conservative political action committee, was actually about the filibuster. “Abortion” was the word used to get everyone’s attention, and, sure, the issue is somewhat tied into the main concern.
But, with a 50-50 U.S. Senate, and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris giving the party a slim majority, there is real fear among conservatives that the Democrats will scrap the filibuster. The rule allows the minority party, especially under the leadership of someone like Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to stall out or kill legislation when the numbers are against them. Manchin has said he’s for keeping the filibuster, but a PAC spent a lot of money on ads trying to get constituents to remind him of that.
Then there was the ad buy targeting West Virginia to try and get Manchin on board with $1,400 stimulus checks under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. In early talks, Manchin had balked at the figure.
It just goes to show how important Manchin has become, as the last conservative Democrat in the Senate, representing a state that is, but for him, as red as it gets. People are falling over themselves spending money trying to influence how Manchin thinks and what he supports by trying to reach the people he represents.
It also goes to show just how little conventional political operations apply to Manchin.
In another example, proponents of raising the federal minimum wage, over a period of four years, to $15 an hour — part of Biden’s stimulus plan — met with Manchin last week because he is against that part of the proposal. The groups talked, but Manchin left the meeting unswayed, which flabbergasted those who had just lobbied him directly.
The only person who ever knows what Joe Manchin will do is Joe Manchin. Sure, he falls in line with his party just like anyone else does. But he’s bucked the party, too. It could be argued there was no one more important to appointing some of Trump’s most controversial picks for high positions — including Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — than Joe Manchin.
He twice flirted with leaving the Senate to come back to West Virginia and run for governor again, including a possible run last year, which would have been two years into a six-year Senate term to which he had just been reelected.
Sure, he can be predictable in some ways. His behavior has never been random, nor impulsive. He zigs and zags just enough to put a question mark over his chair on a Senate seating chart.
He’s never going to fully endorse a Green New Deal as written, as some of his more liberal colleagues and constituents wish he would.
He’s also not going to switch to the Republican Party, as many conservatives wish he would and have urged him to do. Why would he? After decrying the stagnation in Congress for years, suddenly Manchin is one of the Senate’s biggest power brokers.
So, some advice to all of those PACs that are flooding West Virginia’s airwaves: Spend your money someplace else, or at least keep your powder dry until 2024. Who knows what things will look like then. But right now, Manchin is exactly where he wants to be, and he knows the difference between genuine concerns from constituents and purchased outrage.
Talking to him directly has always been more effective, but that’s not a guarantee of anything, either. He’s something of a wild card, and there’s a sense that he enjoys it.
At 73, don’t look for him to change his stripes.