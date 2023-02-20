Cutting off whatever is left of their nose to spite whatever is left of their face, a few far-right West Virginia Republicans in the state Senate tried to derail a bill that would provide state money to facilitate a new battery manufacturer in Weirton looking to provide as many as 750 new jobs.
It’s not hard to justify scrutiny around allocating hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money for Form Energy’s storage technology project. West Virginia’s been burned countless times by big promises that didn’t pan out. All of the fanfare two years ago for the Virgin Hyperloop project that was supposedly coming to the state looks pretty embarrassing now.
In this case, the state does have an agreement with Form Energy in which the company will invest at least $350 million in the project. The state will retain ownership of the former Weirton Steel property, where Form Energy’s new facility will be located, until the company hits that employment figure of 750 workers. The company also has promised to provide jobs with a minimum salary of $62,937. That’s 71% higher than the average income in West Virginia, which has the third-lowest median income in the nation.
The bill passed the House of Delegates and Senate, both controlled by Republican supermajorities. Still, promises are not a project delivered. But that’s not why some Republicans in the House and Senate opposed it. The plant will help move West Virginia into the 21st-century economy of renewable energy. Legislators owned wholly by coal executives and fossil fuel lobbyists don’t like that.
“This is coal money that we’re giving a woke company,” said Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, during the Senate debate last week.
First of all, it’s not coal money. It’s taxpayer money. But poor old Rupie can be forgiven for such a mistake. Everything, to him, is coal money. Indeed, it’s hard to tell where Phillips’ head ends and the coal lobby’s backside begins. If the West Virginia Coal Association told Phillips to eat coal, he’d do it. Hell, maybe he’s already doing so voluntarily. After all, Phillips’ Twitter bio reads “I eat coal for breakfast.”
As for Form Energy being “woke,” well, it’s hard to tell what that term means anymore, but, apparently, wokeism includes good-paying jobs for a state that, by sticking with coal above everything else, has a rock-bottom economy, numerous forgotten, ruined communities and some of the highest utility rates in the nation.
Strong objection also came from Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, who cited grid-reliability concerns from renewable energy sources, while ignoring that West Virginians get 91% of their electricity from coal-fired power plants and yet the state has some of the worst reliability problems in the country. Don’t forget when weighing any argument from Smith that, in December, he proposed sterilizing drug offenders so they can’t procreate. He also was recently caught on camera in the background chewing on a stick and then sniffing it in the Senate chamber while Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, was in the foreground discussing legislation.
The bill also had its detractors in the House of Delegates, mostly riding culture-war arguments and slinging around terms like “anti-West Virginian” in regard to fossil fuels. Sorry, but bringing in a facility that would actually diversify the state’s economy and provide hundreds of good-paying jobs is anything but anti-West Virginian.
It’s OK to be skeptical. A lot of promises made to West Virginians over the years didn’t turn out to be everything they were cracked up to be, if they came through at all. But to try and stop an initiative aimed at providing jobs the state badly needs because it doesn’t have anything to do with coal, well, that’s anti-West Virginian and anti-American.