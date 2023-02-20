Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cutting off whatever is left of their nose to spite whatever is left of their face, a few far-right West Virginia Republicans in the state Senate tried to derail a bill that would provide state money to facilitate a new battery manufacturer in Weirton looking to provide as many as 750 new jobs.

It’s not hard to justify scrutiny around allocating hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money for Form Energy’s storage technology project. West Virginia’s been burned countless times by big promises that didn’t pan out. All of the fanfare two years ago for the Virgin Hyperloop project that was supposedly coming to the state looks pretty embarrassing now.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you