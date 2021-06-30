Transgender people deserve the same rights as everyone else, and it was good to see the U.S. Supreme Court agree by refusing to hear an appeal of a federal case from the Fourth Circuit — which includes West Virginia — earlier this week.
The three justices appointed by former president Donald Trump, and four of their colleagues, rejected the case. The only justices in favor of taking it up were Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
The appeals ruling, along with the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case, basically means transgender students can use restrooms that match their gender identity. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2015 by a transgender student from Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stepped in at one point to try to have the case reheard by the Fourth Circuit, but was unsuccessful.
It’s an important victory for civil rights. And it punctures another hole in the unfounded, discriminatory myth behind a lot of these so-called bathroom bans that allowing transgender people to use restrooms conforming to their gender identity leads to sexual assault.
The refusal to hear the case also should put West Virginia leaders, including Morrisey, on high alert. The state Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, passed a ban on transgender girls participating in sports at public schools and universities earlier this year. Gov. Jim Justice said he was “proud” to sign the bill.
Morrisey was already gearing up for a legal challenge to the bill in mid-April, weeks before Justice had even signed it into law. By May 26, the American Civil Liberties Union and others had filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl in Bridgeport, who, under the new law, can’t try out for the school’s cross-country team.
As we’ve said before, not only are these types of laws discriminatory for no good reason, they’re pure political pandering that presents a solution looking for a problem. And now, West Virginia’s got one.
It took six years for the bathroom case in Virginia to be resolved. How long will it take to resolve this case out of Bridgeport? How many other lawsuits will be filed? Do West Virginia taxpayers support footing the bill for these lengthy legal battles?
If that weren’t enough, the U.S. Department of Justice is now intervening in the case, saying the transgender sports ban is discriminatory and that the state “legislated based on misconceptions and overbroad assumptions about transgender girls.”
These are things state leaders should have taken into account. If they’d passed the Fairness Act, as many, including Justice, promised they would before the 2020 election, instead of a law bent on marginalizing and bullying the already vulnerable, this would not be happening.