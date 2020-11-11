We at the Gazette-Mail would like to welcome any attorneys general from other states to come in and tell West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey what he can and can’t do.
It’s only fair, considering Morrisey just signed a brief with five other attorneys general to disqualify certain mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, where Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is projected to win handily, putting him in the position of president-elect.
Pennsylvania is counting mail-in and provisional votes by rules it set up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows those ballots to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and received within three days after Nov. 3. The mail-in votes heavily favor Biden over President Donald Trump.
Morrisey, a Trump lickspittle who has been trying to get back in the current president’s good graces after failing to take down Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the 2018 election, would like for the Keystone State to stop counting ballots. It’s not a surprising stance, but what business is it of Morrisey and those other attorneys general — none of whom represent Pennsylvania — to try and legally challenge this issue? This crosses the line from wanting to stand with a president to shameless toadying.
And by the way, absentee ballots in West Virginia were considered valid if postmarked on Election Day and received up to five days past Nov. 3. Perhaps Morrisey would like to sue West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, too?
Regardless, any attorneys general who don’t like how Morrisey is handling a particular issue should feel free to get involved in any way they see fit. Perhaps Pennsylvania Attorney General Joe Shapiro could get West Virginia better settlements out of pharmaceutical companies and distributors in regard to the opioid crisis. Morrisey settled those lawsuits for pennies on the dollar, because he and his wife lobbied for some of the companies named in lawsuits he inherited from his predecessor.
It’s a little late, but maybe California Attorney General Xavier Becerra would like to step in and remove West Virginia from the lawsuit Morrisey joined to strike down the Affordable Care Act, which could potentially erase health care coverage for more than 800,000 West Virginians.
West Virginia has its own issues, none of which involve how Pennsylvania tabulates votes in the midst of a pandemic. This is nothing more than a naked display of Morrisey’s own political ambition and desire to suck up to a lame-duck president. And West Virginians just gave this guy a third term after he promised he’d serve only two. Who knows what else this empty suit has up his shady sleeves between now and 2024?