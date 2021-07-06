When campaigning for the 2020 election, many state Republicans, including Gov. Jim Justice, professed their support for the Fairness Act — a perennial bill in the West Virginia Legislature that seeks to add those in the LGBTQ community to the list of people who cannot be denied housing, employment or services because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
State law already prohibits discrimination based on race, religion or sex. The Fairness Act would simply provide equal protection against discrimination because of gender identity or sexual orientation.
Yet, after the state reelected Justice and put a GOP supermajority in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, the Fairness Act went nowhere. In fact, the Legislature went in the opposite direction, enacting a ban on transgender girls participating in sports, which, once again, made the state look backward and is under legal challenge.
Since the state government either can’t or won’t do the right thing, we urge West Virginia’s congressional delegation to support passage of the federal Equality Act, which would do the same thing as the Fairness Act, but make it uniform across the country.
First off, it’s just the right thing to do. Some argue that it offers special protection to the LGBTQ community, but that’s just not true. It would merely give them the protections every other American enjoys to not be turned away from getting a home or an apartment, a job or being asked to leave a store simply because they are gay or transgender.
Another argument against the Equality Act is that it would create a glut of lawsuits. This is circular logic. People claim there’s no need for it because the LGBTQ community isn’t the subject of discrimination, but then argue many landlords, employers or businesses would be sued because discriminating against sexual orientation or gender identity is only natural. Which is it? If it’s the latter, that discrimination is the default position, well that certainly makes a good case for why the Equality Act is needed.
How abundant discrimination against gender identity and sexual orientation is can be argued. But it does happen. Because of that, many members of the LGBTQ community feel like they can’t be themselves, especially in West Virginia, when state leaders make it so clear that not everyone is welcome.
Members of the LGBTQ community do not want to be treated as special. They just want to be treated like everyone else. They want to be able to live their lives without the fear of discrimination because of who they are. What’s so difficult about that?
This isn’t just a social issue. For a state losing population, to be seen as wanting to keep certain people out makes West Virginia very unattractive to those who would locate here, regardless of sexual orientation, and businesses looking for places to locate and invest. Fortune 500 companies are inclusive, not just out of moral obligation, but because discriminating against a portion of the population means they aren’t seeing the full range of employees who could help them succeed. West Virginia certainly doesn’t need additional roadblocks to economic development.
If the Equality Act became federal law, it would take the issue out of the hands of a Legislature that has lacked the clarity and gumption to do the right thing for several years running. If the state can’t get out of its own way, it’s time for federal intervention. The Equality Act needs to become law.