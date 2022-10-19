One item on the November ballot for Kanawha County that hasn’t gotten much discussion on the editorial page is the excess levy for Kanawha County Schools. It’s something we believe voters should support.
This is essentially a renewal of the existing levy, set to expire in 2024. It doesn’t raise taxes, operating at the same rate set in 2018. If the levy isn’t renewed, Kanawha County schools stand to lose 25% of their budget.
Kanawha school officials say that more than half of the $61.6 million proposed levy would be used to increase pay for staff, with specific funds earmarked for custodians, counselors and art teachers. Another $2.5 million would be used to hire additional school nurses, special education teachers and counselors. The money would fund 26 new positions.
Other areas of focus include more than $11 million for improving HVAC systems and school roofs along with $7.5 million for upgrading athletic facilities and providing raises for coaches. The district also will allot $2.7 million for safety and security improvements. According to district officials, this includes additional security staff, weapons detection systems at high schools and more secure school entrances and exits.
It’s no secret that public schools are experiencing tough times in West Virginia. The Legislature continues to use public money to fund alternatives to traditional public education and is seeking passage of an amendment that would give it control of public school policies. These hostile actions toward public education, along with uncompetitive pay and the stress of working in public schools in general have led to teaching and staffing shortages.
Public schools need everything they can get to address staffing shortages and ensure the resources are in place to provide students a quality education in a safe environment.
Kanawha County schools do not need another rug pulled from beneath them. We hope voters will approve the excess levy and show teachers, school service personnel, administrators and, most importantly, students, that they are supported by their community.