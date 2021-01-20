Minutes after becoming the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden delivered the right message.
Not every political disagreement has to be a fight. America need not be a nation exhausted by its own outrage.
Perhaps most importantly, Biden noted that the nation cannot exist in an environment where facts are ignored or manipulated, noting the assault on truth and democracy the nation has experienced. He came back to this point multiple times.
“There is truth and there are lies — lies told for power and for profit,” Biden said. “And each of us has a duty and a responsibility ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”
He called for unity, saying he would represent those who didn’t vote for him as much as those who did.
It is not uncommon for presidents to make such pledges. Republican George W. Bush praised Democrats Bill Clinton and Al Gore and, talking about America, referred to “our unity” in his inaugural address. Eight years earlier, Clinton spoke similarly, declaring, “[O]ur nation can summon from its myriad diversity the deepest measure of unity.”
But this is 2021. The modern political environment and partisan rancor are like nothing seen in the lifetimes of those who witnessed Wednesday’s proceedings.
Biden said all the right things, but he has his work cut out for him, perhaps more than any other modern U.S. president. The inauguration itself painted the picture, with few people in attendance, all wearing masks and National Guard troops keeping the U.S. Capitol and surrounding area on lockdown.
People are polarized, a still-raging pandemic has killed more than 400,000 Americans and, just over two weeks ago, a violent mob attacked the heart of democracy, with more than a few allegedly looking to capture and kill members of Congress.
That attack was unsuccessful, but the fact it happened at all is still jarring, and the sea of anger, resentment and falsehoods that led to the terrible incident are still out there.
Biden and his Cabinet are equipped to meet the challenge of finally organizing a federal COVID-19 response. He can undo a lot of the damage the previous administration inflicted through its negligence and, sometimes, through malice.
But it’s also up to the American people to heed a call to unity. It’s up to those in Congress who enabled and even encouraged the narrative that a presidential election had been rigged or stolen to abandon that philosophy, embrace truth and be held accountable where appropriate. That might not happen overnight.
President Biden isn’t the cure for everything ailing the country. But the dawn of his administration does open a path to healing and unity, after years of bitter division that did not begin in 2016 but certainly have been magnified and intensified over the past four years.
Biden will, hopefully, do his part, but the nation has to uphold its end of the bargain. Americans have shown throughout this country’s history that they can do anything when they come together. Now, coming together might be the hardest part. But it is possible, and there is hope on the horizon in America.