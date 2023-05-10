Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., whom readers might know better as the self-proclaimed inventor of the cotton gin, the man who killed Osama bin Laden and the first person to swim the English Channel, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.
Most of the above sentence is, indeed, true. The completely false descriptions of Santos’ accomplishments are examples of what landed the congressman in this mess.
Santos was elected to the House of Representatives in 2022. A month after the election, reports surfaced that the 34-year-old had lied about everything on his resume, and not in a small way. He had never worked for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup. He had never attended, let alone graduated from, Baruch College or New York University. A charity he listed doesn’t exist. His mother did not die in the Sept. 11 al-Qaida terrorist attack.
In the post-truth era of politics, Santos weathered the storm despite numerous calls for his resignation from his constituents and the New York Republican Party. The lies got weirder and the truth seemed just as strange as it came out that Santos might have been a wanted fugitive in his native Brazil and had once performed as a drag queen, the latest boogeyman of GOP culture war politics.
When he was being called on his crap, Santos stepped down from all of his committee assignments and said he wouldn’t seek reelection. Then, he filed for reelection, because, of course.
That kind of political fibbing is one thing, but Santos’ deep problem with anything resembling the truth has led to criminal charges, and that is an entirely different problem.
Santos faces seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New York’s Eastern District. The charges center on Santos allegedly using political contributions for his own personal enrichment, unlawfully applying for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic (which is ironic, considering the GOP-led House is currently pushing a bill to crack down on unemployment fraud) and lying to Congress about these activities.
This has gone well beyond the realm of politics. Many of Santos’ House Republican colleagues are calling for him to resign, proving shame still exists among some in those halls. One of the people defending Santos is House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who presides over a razor-thin and fractured GOP majority that is driving the country toward a possible default on federal financial obligations. No stranger to defending possible criminal activity out of political cravenness, McCarthy feels like he needs Santos’ vote for whatever is coming.
But, for many, enough is enough. Santos is innocent until proven guilty, as it pertains to the criminal charges, but there’s been more fire than smoke around him since his elevation to Congress. Santos should heed the calls for his resignation. It’s important for voters not just in New York, but across the country, to know that truth still matters and actions still have consequences.