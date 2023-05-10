Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., whom readers might know better as the self-proclaimed inventor of the cotton gin, the man who killed Osama bin Laden and the first person to swim the English Channel, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.

Most of the above sentence is, indeed, true. The completely false descriptions of Santos’ accomplishments are examples of what landed the congressman in this mess.

