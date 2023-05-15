Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., want to streamline the environmental permitting process when it comes to projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Nearly complete, the line, 42 inches in diameter and covering about 300 miles in length, would carry natural gas through 11 counties in West Virginia and parts of Virginia.

The project has been in one stage of regulatory hell or another for longer than some probably remember. But is overbearing bureaucracy and government red tape really the problem? Well, governing agencies have been part of the holdup, but perhaps not in the way one might expect.

