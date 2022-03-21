A U.S. Senate that can’t agree on much moved with surprising swiftness last week in passing a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. It’s a concept worth considering.
Setting clocks forward each year in the spring has been associated with an increase in morning automobile accidents, higher rates of heart attacks and other health problems as people’s bodies adjust to losing an hour of sleep. On the other hand, standard time, which leads to earlier sunsets in the fall and winter months, has been linked to heightened mood disorders, depression and correlates with an increase in crime. The days are especially shorter in many parts of West Virginia, when the sun sinks behind the mountains that surround many of the state’s cities and neighborhoods.
The history of switching between times in the United States is an interesting one. Daylight saving time as a national initiative was introduced in 1918, as a way to conserve energy. Whether it does that is debatable, although there are some other economic factors to consider. According to Bloomberg, retail sales in the United States typically drops by 3.5% in the month after the switch to standard time.
Not every state participated when the country first tried daylight saving time during World War I. This random pattern of observance remained until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, although some states still opted out and others lacked uniform policies even within their borders. For instance, most of Indiana didn’t observe daylight saving time until 2006, because many farmers wanted more sun in the morning. Today, Hawaii and Arizona stay on standard time year-round.
The country has experimented with staying on daylight saving time before, during the oil crisis in the 1970s. A Bloomberg editorial noted that people weren’t particularly happy with the result then, but a majority of Americans now favor making daylight saving time permanent.
Year-round daylight saving time would mean darker mornings in the winter and early spring, although, again, that would be balanced with later sunsets and more daylight during that same span.
Our suggestion? Pick one, either daylight saving or standard time, and proceed. There are benefits and drawbacks to both, but body clocks eventually will synch up with either, and that beats throwing most of the populace off, sometimes for days, twice a year.
Of course, this is easier said than done. Although the Senate passed the bill for permanent daylight saving time with no debate — practically unheard of these days — The Washington Post reported that the bill is facing trouble in the House of Representatives. So, don’t bank on never having to adjust your clocks again just yet (if, that is, you still have clocks that need adjusting other than the one on your smartphone, which usually adjusts itself).