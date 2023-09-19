Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After public hearings last week on proposed cuts to majors and faculty at West Virginia University, the school’s Board of Governors is poised to eliminate 28 majors, instead of the proposed 32, and 150 faculty and staff, instead of 170, to address a $45 million budget deficit. To members of the board, these small mercies were evidence of a fair and transparent process.

Students and faculty who protested and spoke at the hearings last week, under a time limit far less generous than that allotted to speakers administrators knew would praise WVU’s “academic transformation” or “right-sizing” or whatever one wants to call it, disagreed.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you