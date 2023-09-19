After public hearings last week on proposed cuts to majors and faculty at West Virginia University, the school’s Board of Governors is poised to eliminate 28 majors, instead of the proposed 32, and 150 faculty and staff, instead of 170, to address a $45 million budget deficit. To members of the board, these small mercies were evidence of a fair and transparent process.
Students and faculty who protested and spoke at the hearings last week, under a time limit far less generous than that allotted to speakers administrators knew would praise WVU’s “academic transformation” or “right-sizing” or whatever one wants to call it, disagreed.
Regardless of the outcome, the process is another example in West Virginia of big decisions made with those affected — and willing to speak up about it — feeling like no one is listening.
Perhaps no one hit on the point better than Associated Press reporter Leah Willingham, who posted on social media, “I cannot tell you how much of my time reporting in West Virginia over the last year and a half+ has been spent watching people get cut off at crowded & emotional public hearings as they plead for services or resources not to be cut. The sense of déjà vu is getting to be a lot!”
She’s right, and examples aren’t hard to find.
Consider the special legislative session in July 2022, when the Republican supermajority controlling both chambers took up a bill that would ban abortion in West Virginia in all but the rarest of occasions. Hundreds of opponents of the proposal attended a public hearing at the Capitol, where they were given a mere 45 seconds each to say their piece on a law with wide-ranging, life-altering implications. Few lawmakers even attended the hearing, and some of those who did went out of their way to show they weren’t listening to constituents — scrolling on their phones or gabbing with colleagues while the people they supposedly serve put their hearts and souls on display.
When the special session ended without passing a bill, the Legislature reconvened with little public notice a month later, this time allowing no public input from citizens or medical experts. In fact, lawmakers tossed the public out of the galleries in the House of Delegates and Senate, passing a highly controversial law that didn’t have majority public support more or less behind closed doors.
Last month, Gov. Jim Justice called a special legislative session and, within half an hour, lawmakers were gaveled in and suspending constitutional rules on reading bills three times.
The Senate passed 27 bills that day, with no public input and no committee referrals. The House passed eight. That’s not just shutting the public out, it’s negligent legislating.
Bills are referred to committee and read multiple times, so they can be vetted. Regardless of the politics or public perception of a particular issue, it’s still good policy, because lawmakers have the opportunity to find unintended consequences or technical errors.
Legislation passed without anyone knowing more than the gist is an accident waiting to happen. In fact, one of the reasons the August special session was called was a problem with the vehicle tax rebate the Legislature had passed during the regular session (during which the Senate also had often suspended rules to fast-track legislation).
During the special session, we warned that the Legislature was rushing to fix mistakes while almost undoubtedly committing more by ignoring public input and the proper legislative process.
Now, Justice is considering calling yet another special session, to address a new law that allows high school athletes to transfer without having to sit out a year. Early blowouts in high school football this season have garnered statewide attention and condemnation of the rule. But, as Phil Kabler recently pointed out, parents, coaches and the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission all opposed the bill when it was considered. The Legislature ignored those voices and passed it into law anyway.
Then there’s the state Public Service Commission, which recently received more than 400 comments opposing another requested rate hike from utility companies and no comments supporting it. The PSC, naturally, approved the rate hike.
Plenty of people are trying to tell those in power in West Virginia how they feel, but no one is listening. And all of the decisions reached against the will of those affected simply hasten the state’s population loss and educational decay.