The West Virginia Legislature is considering recruiting retirees back into the workforce to help shore up staffing shortages in the state’s growing direct health care market.

The need now is clear. West Virginia is continuing to lose its younger people, who move elsewhere for better opportunities, and the state frequently has one of the oldest and least-healthy populations in the United States. So, demand for direct care is high, and supply on the workforce side is low. The bigger problem is that demand is only going to go up. It’s estimated that in another seven years, 25% of West Virginians will be age 65 or older.

