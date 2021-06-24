There are plenty of people who would like to forget about the June 2016 floods that resulted in at least 23 deaths, along with massive property and infrastructure damage across multiple counties in West Virginia.
But it’s hard to put the event in the rearview mirror when students from four public schools damaged beyond use are still going to classes in modular trailers five years later, with somewhat vague details about when that will change.
Progress is being made on the new Herbert Hoover High School in Kanawha County, although construction probably won’t wrap until around 2022 at the earliest. Meanwhile, the only sign of the new Clendenin Elementary is a literal sign with various politicians’ names on it, touting the project that is, currently, a dirt road leading up a hill. A new building for Richwood High and Middle schools in Nicholas County isn’t expected to be complete until around 2024 or 2025.
Explaining everything that has happened to continually delay and reshape these projects is nigh impossible. Even the short version approaches shades of Tolstoy. There were disagreements over plans. Whether to rebuild in Richwood, or consolidate, was a divisive argument that even the governor waded into, nearly tearing the community apart. The Nicholas County Board of Education unsuccessfully sued the state over a disagreement in plans. There was the red tape. What the Federal Emergency Management Agency would or wouldn’t pay for (the jury still might be out there in some instances). There’s a lawsuit over land from an oil and gas company. Four years after what has been described as a 1,000-year flood, came the once-in-a-generation COVID-19 pandemic that slammed the brakes on everything.
It’s been a mess and, aside from loss of life, perhaps the flood’s most tragic legacy.
What often gets lost in many of these side twists and turns through argumentative parties and hellish bureaucracy is what’s best for the students, who have mostly soldiered on in good faith. Kids who talked to Gazette-Mail reporter Ryan Quinn about the ongoing situation had differing thoughts on what they’ve gone through and what they might be missing out on. Although most weren’t thrilled they’ll never get to attend one of the new schools, they weren’t devastated, either. They’re trying to make the most of it.
Their resiliency might be the most heartbreaking thing about all of this. They’ve had to be tough, and come to terms with the reality of going to school for years in pods, while the adults have bickered, stonewalled, sued and generally made the entire process a nightmare.
That’s not to say all of those roadblocks were avoidable. It’s a complex process unfolding in hurting communities. Still, it’s a shame that, even if they don’t know it now, it’s the kids who pay the price.