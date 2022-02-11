Bills that would propose constitutional amendments to make school board elections partisan and give the West Virginia Legislature say over state Board of Education policies are on the move.
The Legislature is already advancing bills dubiously dubbed “The Anti-Stereotyping Act” and “The Anti-Racism Act,” which are Trojan horses attempting to paint over education on thorny issues in American and world history. Specifically, the bills would make it illegal for a teacher to “direct or otherwise compel” a student to “affirm, adopt or adhere to any belief or concept” teaching the superiority of a race, ethnicity, religion or national origin. This conceivably puts at risk teaching on such topics as slavery, the Jim Crow era or the Holocaust or other aspects of history dealing with the complex issues of race and the country’s own tortured history on the subject.
Looking at all of these measures put together, this isn’t an attempt to restructure public education in West Virginia. It’s arson.
The GOP-supermajorities that control the Legislature need to take a deep breath, a step back and stay there.
Children need to learn, and teachers needed to be trusted to teach. Nothing goes against this basic and essential tenet more than a proposal to give politicians the power to interject themselves into decisions made by professional administrators concerning education. The Legislature is making itself look like a full-blown war room for the culture conflicts the national party perpetuates.
There’s no question that anger and rage sell and are much easier to pursue. If legislators want to go down that path on any number of other topics, they should feel free. But they need to keep it out of the classroom, because it’s detrimental to the entire process of education. Kids need to be presented with information and encouraged to respectfully discuss it. They don’t need the hard prism of political gamesmanship acting as a filter. Frankly, they don’t need to see how some of these legislators behave. The whole thing sets a bad example for them.
Education in West Virginia is suffering, mostly because this is one of the poorest states in the country, and poverty plays a huge role across the board when it comes to lower educational achievement. Teachers are underpaid and overwhelmed. They dip into their own pockets for materials and supplies. They act, many times, as social workers or de facto parents for kids whose home lives are in chaos. The teachers this state has are special, because they know their job is harder here than in any other place in the country. Many probably would love to just teach. But that’s not how the job works in West Virginia.
How are they supposed to feel, with the Legislature taking aim at the purest part of their job?
There’s also a very practical matter to consider. Being a state legislator in West Virginia is a part-time job, and nowhere does the state stipulate legislative candidates be experts in education, be it public, private or home school. The Legislature isn’t qualified to determine what and how teachers should teach, and it is equally short on credentials to manage the state Board of Education.
As for allowing local school boards to become yet another Republican-versus-Democrat minefield, well, that’s simply baffling.
Many school board meetings are already seething cauldrons waiting to pop, as the past two years have brought rancorous discourse on masks and vaccinations during a deadly pandemic. In some states, there have been specific threats of violence against board members by unhinged parents. West Virginia school boards have certainly had their share of packed meetings where tempers were at a boil. Adding everything else that comes with political party affiliation in today’s polarized America makes no sense.
Who does it help? Proponents of the plan say it will help voters get to know a candidate’s values without having to get to know the candidate. That’s basically admitting this is all about stock political beliefs, which isn’t a great selling point for the policy. Is that how West Virginians want their school boards operating?
School board candidates should get to know their potential constituents, and those constituents should make the effort, when possible, to get to know the candidates. School boards tackle complex issues. Outside of a once-in-a-generation pandemic that was badly and unnecessarily politicized, whether a school board member is a Democrat or Republican will have very little to do with how they view a specific local issue.
The silver lining is that these latest bills would require amendments to the state constitution. So, if they do pass the House of Delegates and the Senate, they’ll still have to go on the ballot for the voters to approve. Should that happen, here’s hoping West Virginians will have the common sense to tell politicians that what they’re selling need not be hawked on school property.