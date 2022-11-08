Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

These are siloed times when it comes to what people read, watch and hear regarding the world around them. In most cases, that’s by design. It’s not even political, really. It’s a business model.

Consider a company like ESPN. Since the early 2000s, the sports network had been shifting out of traditional sports coverage and into the realm of big personalities serving up hot takes that stir up the audience. That gradual shift has become more of a mudslide in recent years.

