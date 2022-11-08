These are siloed times when it comes to what people read, watch and hear regarding the world around them. In most cases, that’s by design. It’s not even political, really. It’s a business model.
Consider a company like ESPN. Since the early 2000s, the sports network had been shifting out of traditional sports coverage and into the realm of big personalities serving up hot takes that stir up the audience. That gradual shift has become more of a mudslide in recent years.
What works so well for ESPN is that the network can create its own content to get through an entire sports news cycle no matter what is happening in sports at the time. If things are slow, an analyst or guest can still offer a spicy take on what might be a bland or, sometimes, nonexistent issue, and that ripples out to the programs that follow throughout the day, not just on cable television, but on ESPN’s radio and streaming platforms.
It’s like a baton that gets passed along as the day progresses. Analysts react to their own colleagues and take phone calls from listeners or read tweets on the subject. It becomes a topic worthy of discussion, simply because it’s being discussed so much.
The network also does a lot of self-promotion. This is most noticeable on traditional radio and livestreaming talk shows. Most of the ads on those platforms are for other ESPN shows, the network’s app, podcasts, etc., all steering the consumer someplace that is still controlled by the network. By the evening, games are underway in whatever sport is in season and, from that, the shock-troop morning analysts form the thoughts that set the whole cycle in motion again.
Conceptually, this approach fits well with the country’s lurch into an on-demand culture. The best bits can be plucked out and turned into brief YouTube videos or social media posts that grab ever-diminishing attention spans.
Now, ESPN is hardly the only company that does this, and it can be applied to just about anything Americans consume on TV, online or on the radio.
The problems of getting all of one’s information from splinters of a single source are many and fairly obvious, if not occasionally outright dangerous. One issue that is particularly harmful is inhibiting a person’s ability to understand why other people have differing views. Emerging from a silo can be quite jarring.
It was interesting to hear former ESPN personality and Miami Herald columnist Dan Le Batard comment on this experience recently on his podcast/radio show last week. Le Batard made the remarks almost as an aside about watching a much-hyped Diane Sawyer interview with former “Friends” star Matthew Perry about his battles with alcohol and pills.
“I had not realized how much my viewing habits had changed until I watched an old-fashioned, primetime interview ... on network television on Friday night,” Le Batard said. “And it’s been so long since I watched commercials. And the commercials are all for murder. They’re all for murder and murder shows. And what I was watching, in the commercials, it felt like that I’ve eliminated from my life is where and how America has gotten dumber. In the commercials. For network television.”
Le Batard’s assessment on commercials making Americans “dumber” is a different debate for another time. But Le Batard knows the media business and picks up on what a deluge of commercials for violent, true-crime shows says about the perceived viewing tastes of the audience. Le Batard also sort of tacitly realizes there’s a whole swath of the United States that still watches network TV. They’ve probably got their own silos somewhere in their lives, but not everyone makes up their mind based on a devotion to one media company or another.
Advertising in these traditional markets certainly does tell you some things about who is supposedly watching. In West Virginia, network television commercial breaks are dominated by pharmaceutical and personal injury attorney ads. That’s probably common in network TV across the country. West Virginia has an older population than most states and many people who are watching traditional, network television probably skew a little older, as well.
Advertisers know their demographics. That’s the oldest form of silo culture there is, going all the way back to the first soap opera.
Many people would be better off if they popped out of the comfort of the silo now and again, keeping in mind everyone is selling something and they’ve got their own, air-tight cylinder with room for one more visitor.