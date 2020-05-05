Gazette-Mail editorial: Possible fake masks pose huge problems

It’s hard to know who to trust at this stage when it comes to the coronavirus.
From oscillating information on projections, death tolls and best practices from the federal level to inconsistent state responses and scammers, it’s been a mess.
Now, it appears West Virginia might have purchased about 50,000 counterfeit medical N95 face masks, according to a report from Gazette-Mail staff writer Joe Severino. The telltale feature, according to medical experts, is that the masks the state purchased and distributed to first responders are secured to the face by ear attachments, rather than the headbands that provide real N95 masks a tighter fit.
The masks, which, unlike surgical masks, can actually filter out viral microbes, have been in demand ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, disrupting an inadequate supply chain.
Jeff Sandy, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, insists the masks are genuine. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the masks could be fakes, and some West Virginia health experts, along with the head of an emergency-response support business, agree the difference in attachments mean the masks are, at best, inadequate, if not counterfeit.
If that’s the case, the obvious and frightening problem is that these masks were distributed to West Virginians on the front lines of combating this virus, and they’ve been wearing them, believing the masks would help keep them safe. They trusted the state, and the state let them down. Of secondary concern is that the state might have gotten scammed.
There’s an underlying third problem. With an inconsistent federal response on guidelines and medical supplies, states have been competing with each other, and the U.S. government, to find supplies of masks, splash shields, surgical gowns and respirators, among other necessary medical supplies. The result has been chaotic, leaving many without a stock of proper equipment and creating a fertile environment for scammers.
When this is over, states and the federal government need to come together to evaluate how to form a more coordinated response to a pandemic threat and ensure every medical facility has or can obtain the supplies it needs without undercutting other agencies or running the risk of being had.