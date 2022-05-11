Some West Virginians were, no doubt, surprised that Democrat-turned-Republican Mark Hunt won the state Senate District 8 GOP primary after leading candidate Andrea Kiessling was disqualified. Others saw it coming, though.
The disqualification (Kiessling hadn’t lived in West Virginia for the requisite five years to run for office, having recently moved here from Charlotte, North Carolina) seemed to open the door for Josh Higginbotham. Higginbotham was the favored candidate before Kiessling entered the race. A three-term member of the House of Delegates, Higginbotham was targeted in brutal attack ads, probably because he is openly gay, even though he voted with his party most of the time.
Well before GOP operatives were caught trying to get an ineligible candidate elected, there had been insider talk that Hunt was right behind Kiessling, with Higginbotham third. Throw in a fourth candidate, Mark Mitchem, who didn’t really campaign but still snagged 821 votes out of the nearly 4,000 eligible ballots cast, and Hunt was able to top Higginbotham with 43% of the vote.
This sets up an interesting matchup in the November election, as Hunt, who served 14 years on and off in the House of Delegates as a Democrat, faces incumbent Richard Lindsey, D-Kanawha. Both are relative centrists with leans further to the left or right depending on the issue. Republican operatives threw shade at Hunt on social media during the run up to the election, mostly before Kiessling was kicked off the ballot. It’ll be interesting to see if there’s an about-face from those hardliners with Hunt as the GOP nominee. If so, it just goes to show it’s the party identification, not the candidate, that matters most.
Another interesting race will be in the 56th District of the House of Delegates. Redistricting and a conversion to 100, single-member districts, has resulted in incumbents Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, and Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, both of whom cruised in their primaries, facing off in November. Young has strong, grassroots and party support, but Pack also has strong backing and deep pockets.
If there was a true upset Tuesday, it might’ve been Andy Shamblin knocking off incumbent Dianna Graves in the Republican primary for the 59th House District. It can’t be said for certain, but the difference in the race might’ve been Graves’ support, which she claimed was reluctant, for bills that diverted public education funds to charter schools and vouchers. Shamblin, who has served on Nitro City Council since 2012, is a history teacher at Nitro High School. Public educators and school service personnel tend to remember who has voted to weaken their funding, while supporting members of their ranks running for office. Shamblin faces Democrat Rusty Williams in the November election.