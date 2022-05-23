Plans to demolish the old Sears building at the Charleston Town Center mall and replace it with a hotel have been in the works for nearly four years. Those plans have been delayed by some necessary ironing out of details and also by ongoing litigation, the necessity of which varies depending on who you ask.
Part of the latter problem appears solved, as the city of Charleston has dropped its objection to a demolition permit, which had been denied over concerns of a common wall between the former anchor store and the rest of the mall. The developer of the hotel has plans to build a temporary wall during demolition, effectively separating the Sears property from the rest of the mall, and then erecting a permanent wall in constructing the hotel.
Sears announced the closing of its Town Center location in late 2016, and KM Hotels, of Richmond, Virginia, emerged as a buyer for the property in 2018. The plan was always to knock down the Sears building and construct a free-standing, Hilton brand hotel, according to KM President Mayur Patel.
Things got complicated when the mall was purchased last year by the Hull Group, a Georgia-based property development company, for $7.5 million. KM Hotels had worked out a development plan, which included demolition of the former Sears property, with U.S. Bank, which took ownership of the Town Center after the ailing shopping complex in the heart of downtown Charleston went into bankruptcy.
But the new owners object to the plan to separate the Sears building from the rest of the mall and tear it down. The matter is tied up in court, where the city was a third party. So, Charleston officials bowing out and agreeing to issue a permit doesn’t solve all of KM’s problems.
The Town Center, once a retail destination for an entire region, has been in decline in recent years, losing all of its anchor tenants, except JCPenney. Things have not improved yet under new ownership. The Hull Group has hung blank drywall across many of the empty storefronts, which hasn’t helped the impression of a ghost town inside the shopping center. Executives with Hull have been vague, at best, about their plans for the property. Meanwhile, the Sears property has fallen into disrepair and its fenced-off parking area is choked with weeds and brush.
A freestanding hotel wouldn’t save the mall, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt it at this point. KM wants to build there because of the proximity to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, and one would think anything that could pump some life, let alone economic activity, into that area would be welcome.
Things just got a bit easier for KM Hotels, but it remains to be seen how Hull will respond with the city withdrawing from the case. It could be a long way yet until all of this is settled.