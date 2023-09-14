Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ignoring mountains of public input against the idea, the West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved yet another rate increase for American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. And there could be more to come.

The PSC approved an $88.8 million increase that the utilities will pass on to their customers to cover fuel costs at their power plants (re: coal). It’s small potatoes compared to some of the rate hikes the utility companies requested, but who is to say that those requests won’t return? It’s also cold comfort to those who have seen their utility bills skyrocket year after year.

