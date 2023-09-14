Ignoring mountains of public input against the idea, the West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved yet another rate increase for American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. And there could be more to come.
The PSC approved an $88.8 million increase that the utilities will pass on to their customers to cover fuel costs at their power plants (re: coal). It’s small potatoes compared to some of the rate hikes the utility companies requested, but who is to say that those requests won’t return? It’s also cold comfort to those who have seen their utility bills skyrocket year after year.
Exactly how much more the utilities will bleed their customers this time isn’t yet clear, but it could be anywhere from a roughly additional $6 to $20 per month for residential customers, which is a big deal when considering West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the nation.
In the past six years, Appalachian Power has been granted permission to raise rates on its customers 14 times. Between 2005 and 2020, electricity bills for West Virginians rose by 90%, second only to Michigan over that time span.
It’s no coincidence that coal went from being one of the cheapest options for producing electricity to the most expensive method over that same time period. While coal industry shills argue that environmental regulations priced coal out of the game, more objective observers point to the emergence of abundant, cheaper natural gas, evolving and less-expensive renewables, and the depletion of coal seams as the primary factors behind the shift.
But, in West Virginia, coal is still king, however decrepit. Those with their hands on the wheel, including coal magnate Gov. Jim Justice, numerous members of the state Legislature and Justice’s hand-picked coal industry lifers on the PSC don’t know — or care to know — how to do anything other than wring every last dollar they can out of black, dusty rocks.
Coal once provided half of all the electricity produced in the United States. Now, it’s down to 20%. But, in West Virginia, 91% of electricity comes from coal-fired power plants. Coal continues to cost West Virginia, in terms of the health of workers and communities, any viable future economic competitiveness and, of course, the wallets of ratepayers held hostage by those clinging to the past.