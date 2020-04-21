Gazette-Mail editorial: Public health's big agenda

It didn’t take long for protesting and politicizing to seep into the current public health crisis. Indeed, it happened even before the coronavirus hit, with some calling it a liberal plot or hoax.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pleaded with churches in rural Hopkins County not to hold large revivals that were scheduled in March. The governor was ignored, and that small county soon became a hot spot for COVID-19 in the days after the events.
Similar situations around the country made most people realize the threat was real and to heed medical warnings, whether they be stay-at-home orders or guidelines on social distancing.
There’s a different kind of unrest on display in states neighboring West Virginia. Two weeks ago, the noise of protesters was audible through microphones as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his daily briefing on the virus. Journalists captured images of protesters outside the Capitol wearing Guy Fawkes masks, some toting firearms. Their message was that their liberties were being violated by being forced to stay at home.
Last week, protesters could be heard outside one of Beshear’s briefings. Their message was a little less clear. At one point, they were chanting in support of reopening the state so people could return to their jobs. Then they began chanting against abortion. A protest leader with a bullhorn referred to Beshear — one of the governors doing the best in this region at keeping residents informed and safe — as a dictator. The protesters didn’t seem to know exactly what they were protesting. Perhaps being in such an unprecedented situation made them feel they needed to lash out at someone for something, without really knowing what or why.
Fortunately, West Virginia has avoided such incidents. Masses of protesters gathering only makes spreading the virus more likely. It would make it hard to feel like you’ve stuck it to someone if you’re deathly ill within a few days.
Some frustration is understandable. People have lost jobs. The economy is at a standstill. Unless you, say, manufacture medical personal protective equipment, work at a hospital or are researching vaccines and treatments, it can be easy to feel like you’re spinning your wheels.
A lot of people have found creative outlets during this idling of the country, but others are having to worry about feeding their families or being able to pay for essentials. What’s more, many are worried about whether there’s a place for them, once the country does reopen.
However, politicizing what has happened or protesting in an unsafe manner is counterproductive.
Sure, everyone has an agenda, including public health officials. What’s their angle? They want to keep people safe. Governors and the president can posture and deliver information in a variety of ways, but almost every policy being discussed comes back to taking the health of the American people into consideration before anything else. That’s not a hoax. It’s not a plot. It’s looking at a problem with the absolute necessities as a priority.
The United States will find a way to gradually reopen. It’ll take a long time to really recover. But it’s what has to be done. The alternative is many, many more people getting sick and dying — and it’s simply not worth it.