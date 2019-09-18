Gazette-Mail editorial: Punishing the poor

Why is it every time the government looks to save money, its first targets are the poor, the elderly and children?
A Trump administration proposal to alter eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), could result in 3.1 million people across the country, including 25,000 in West Virginia, losing access to those benefits. It would, it is projected, save the federal government about $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, tax breaks given to the wealthy have added trillions to the national deficit.
The logic in play is all-too-familiar. Somehow, politicians get it in their heads that those receiving assistance so they can keep from starving are actually leeching off the federal teat, living an easy life thanks to the social safety net.
There are some who misuse or abuse the system. Just like there are some who take advantage of tax loopholes. There doesn’t seem to be too much demand for investigating yacht owners to make sure they’re honoring the tax code. But if a small percentage of people are taking advantage of a program that keeps food on the table for millions more — most of them children and the elderly — it’s an outrage. “They must be drug tested!” the right-wing clamors. “They must fulfill work requirements!” they howl. Even when such policies are implemented, it turns out it’s never enough. The cheats must be found, punished and shamed, no matter how many innocents suffer in the process. Why? Mostly because it’s politically expedient.
SNAP provides a vital service. It helps feed families who don’t have the resources to do it themselves. In many cases, this is when they’ve fallen on hard times. Most of those on SNAP benefits don’t stay on them. They rely on them as they work their way out of a difficult situation. Shouldn’t that compute with the whole idea of the less fortunate pulling themselves up by those bootstraps everyone who was born on third base but thought they hit a triple are always talking about?
There are 300,000 West Virginians out of the state’s 1.8 million people who receive SNAP benefits. They provide not only groceries, but free meals for children at school — and it’s well known that in West Virginia those school meals are sometimes the only steady nutrition some of those kids are getting.
This is another cruel policy from a wing of American thought where, more and more, mere cruelty is becoming the point. Starving people out with the excuse of trying to catch a few bad apples is low. America can’t close the wealth gap if the government is constantly knee-capping the country’s most vulnerable people.