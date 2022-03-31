It’s been well-covered how Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin has used propaganda and misinformation to cause havoc in other countries and is now using that same engine to drive a false narrative among his own people about his country’s invasion of Ukraine.
But now, questions are emerging that have world leaders curious if Putin even knows fact from the fiction he’s trying to sell to his people.
The narrative that most of the free world knows is that Putin, without cause or provocation, invaded a sovereign country, his forces unleashing atrocities on civilian and military targets alike. Putin, a former KGB goon, seems to be motivated by a quest to reunite the Soviet Union, which he watched fall when he was an agent. Putin and his state-run media outlets told the Russian people that a small, special operations force was going into Ukraine to liberate the country from supposed Nazis.
What really occurred was a full-scale invasion, which Putin reportedly thought would be over in a matter of days. But his plan apparently was fairly shoddy and has been ineptly executed. The Russian military is being pushed back. Putin hadn’t calculated on the stiffness of Ukrainian resistance, aided in supplies by the United States and other NATO countries. Russian tanks are running out of fuel while Russian soldiers, many of whom reportedly have little desire to fight, are running out of food, and supply lines have either been severed or were so poorly constructed that they’ve been ineffective. In addition, Putin’s economy is in tatters because of strict sanctions from the United States, European Union and others.
This whole time, most have assumed Putin knows what a disaster this has been but keeps digging in because he cannot admit defeat.
But this week, NBC News and The Washington Post reported that U.S. and United Kingdom intelligence sources believe Putin’s advisers are too scared of their leader to give him bad news about what’s really happening in Ukraine. It’s hard to blame them. Putin has jailed political rivals, shut down almost all independent media in his country and has been linked to assassination attempts of detractors and defectors around the globe. It’s reasonable to deduce such a madman would shoot the messenger bearing any ill news.
Intelligence sources also say Putin has become more isolated, and his inner circle has gotten smaller. Thus, it’s possible that Putin is so delusional and ill-informed that he believes his own propaganda about the military campaign being a success.
This is what happens when regimes are built on fear, lies and violence; when the truth is shunned and the people are made to believe they have no reason to question their government or participate in how that government is selected or operates.
While the rest of the world continues to justly abhor Putin and his actions, he also should be viewed as a stark warning of what happens when control is ceded to a strong-armed autocrat who only hears what he wants to hear.