The Russians say they have a new weapon that will turn the tide in the brutal yet completely bungled invasion of Ukraine, according to a report in The Washington Post.
With a straight face, Vladimir Putin lackey and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov boasted on state television that a laser weapon called “Zadira,” capable of vaporizing targets up to 3 miles away at the snap of a finger, has been deployed in Ukraine. In other words, Putin has gone full James Bond villain, with his administration claiming it has a death ray.
U.S. intelligence and an expert on the Russia invasion told The Post, not surprisingly, that this claim is a load of crap. For the record, any such weapon would be banned under international convention, The Post reported.
Even though Putin’s vainglorious war has caused so much destruction and so many needless deaths, thrown the world into chaos and resurrected the specter of nuclear war, this deserves a shake of the head and a chuckle.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did as much in mocking the Russian’s claim, likening it to “wunderwaffe,” a term used by propagandists in Nazi Germany during World War II as they tried to intimidate Allied forces with supposed “wonder weapons” under development. Most of those weapons, at least the ones that actually existed, turned out to be less effective than advertised.
Those united against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine see this claim of a new super weapon as another sign that Putin is desperate. The crazed despot with delusions of reforming the Soviet Union thought he’d take Ukraine in a matter of days. The war has now been dragging on for months, and Russians have suffered heavy casualties at the hands of Ukrainian resistance, while also exhibiting a level of incompetence that has made Putin look like the fool he is to everyone outside of his own country.
Still, there have been consequences. Ukrainian civilians and nonmilitary structures have been targeted. It’s a humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, global sanctions have strangled Putin’s economy but also driven up inflation and energy prices in the rest of the world. Eventually, the world’s food supply could suffer, given the amount of grain Ukraine typically exports to Europe and the United States.
It’s also no small thing that talk of super weapons dredges up Nazi imagery, not to mention remembrances of Cold War brinksmanship between the United States and the now-fallen USSR. Sadly, this all seems a long way from over. Putin is, indeed, desperate. But there’s an unanswered question as to whether that makes him even more dangerous.