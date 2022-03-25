Most people would never have a reason to put Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin and British author J.K. Rowling in the same sentence, unless the former had released the results of what Hogwarts house he was assigned to after taking an online quiz. (It’s Slytherin.)
Yet, this week, Putin gave Rowling, the woman behind the Harry Potter novel series that has spawned more than 10 films, created a massive global fan base and pushed her net worth beyond an estimated $1 billion, an endorsement she probably could’ve done without.
Rowling has generated controversy over the past four years with remarks on social media many consider to be transphobic. That controversy grew when, in 2020, under the pen name Robert Galbraith, Rowling published a detective novel about a male serial killer who dresses as a woman. The book drew massive backlash from critics who saw it as doubling down on misguided myths and tropes about trans people. This drew Rowling into the mind-boggling maelstrom of arguments over so-called “cancel culture.” Rowling’s views aren’t progressive enough, conservatives argue, so the liberal left decides to “cancel” her by refusing to buy her products or publish her work, making her a pariah in her industry.
As is often the case, the argument is hard to follow, and rather self-defeating. Rowling’s massive platform hasn’t gone anywhere, and the novel that was apparently “canceled” debuted at No. 1 on the bestseller list in her native United Kingdom. Another prequel film based on her Harry Potter series is just coming out in theaters and will, no doubt, be a financial success.
But, in cancel culture logic, there is no real logic, so, of course, Vladimir Putin compared himself and his country to Rowling during an address on his state-run propaganda networks this week, saying they’re all peas in a pod.
This is particularly egregious, considering Putin is using such rhetoric to convince his people that his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and continued military campaign, which has brutalized civilian targets such as hospitals, apartment buildings and refugee convoys, is justified. The rest of the civilized world is cutting financial ties with Russia and aiding Ukraine because, just like Rowling, Putin argues, he and Russia are being ostracized for upholding traditional values in a world gone soft.
There is some truth here, which is why these circular, psycho-babble explanations occasionally work.
Yes, the civilized world is, pretty much, solidly — and rightly — against Putin, although it’s important to note that it is Putin and his actions to which these nations, including the United States, object, and not the Russian people as a whole. And yes, he is being squeezed through heavy financial sanctions aimed at crippling his ability to wage war or even finance his government, while weapons are being distributed to the Ukrainian resistance. That could conceivably be labeled as canceling.
Of course, Putin ignores the reasons for these actions against him. He invaded a sovereign nation with no cause. His armies are committing atrocities against civilians that amount to war crimes. He has destabilized global order and reintroduced the conceivable threat of nuclear annihilation. As far as anyone knows, Rowling hasn’t done any of those things.
Putin’s justifications for his meaningless and cruel slaughter of innocents have varied, and all have, naturally, fallen short of convincing anyone outside of Russia that this should be happening. Putin doesn’t care about the outside world, though. He has to sell his message to the Russian people, most of whom don’t have the option of viewing or reading any independent news coverage of what is happening in Ukraine (another irony in Putin citing cancel culture).
Putin’s message keeps shifting because his conquest has been a prolonged disaster. NBC News reported that some sources estimate as many as 15,000 Russian troops have died in the month since the invasion began. To put that in perspective, the United States lost 2,041 military personnel in its quagmire in Afghanistan, which lasted 20 years.
Russian tanks are running out of fuel and Russian soldiers are running out of food, while many of their supply lines have been cut off.
Make no mistake, the Russian military still far outnumbers the Ukrainian resistance and holds the upper hand, especially against unarmed women and children. But Putin’s first step in what he sees as a glorious crusade to reestablish the Soviet Union has turned into a slog while his country’s economy sinks.
Putin can’t hide what’s really happening in Ukraine from the Russian people forever. That he is now blaming cancel culture shows how desperate he’s becoming. It’s certainly pathetic, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work, at least for a time. Meanwhile, the rest of the world waits to see if this desperation makes Putin more dangerous.