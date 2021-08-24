The Putnam County school district changed its mind on masks for the third time Monday, when the school board voted unanimously to reverse a mandate that the face coverings be required for all students, teachers and staff.
The decision was made in an intense atmosphere during a public meeting, where some of the opponents of the mandate spoke loudly and angrily, and those who spoke in favor were booed, jeered and drowned out by the anti-masking crowd, which held a clear majority.
The school district previously had made masks optional, then enacted a mandate, in light of soaring COVID-19 case numbers in West Virginia caused by the delta variant of the virus, before Monday’s decision.
Ideally, making masks optional would be a viable policy. But it seems clear from public sentiment that those against a mask mandate are not going to have their children wear masks, thus reducing much of the effectiveness masks offer in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Optional masks also would seem like a fair solution, if more than a mere 50% of West Virginians were vaccinated. The state also is seeing a higher percentage of cases and hospitalization in children because of the delta variant. Children under the age of 12 aren’t eligible for the vaccine, and the state’s vaccination numbers for younger eligible age groups are poor.
In fact, in Putnam County, they’re downright dismal, with only 20.9% of those between the ages of 12 and 15 fully vaccinated, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. For those ages 16 to 20, it’s 40.6%. These are the very people who will be crowding into school buildings in Putnam County.
Gov. Jim Justice seems unlikely to take any statewide action at the moment, despite saying the rise in cases and flat vaccination rates are of dire concern, and continuing trends will almost certainly mean more cases, hospitalizations, deaths and cancellations of events that involve large crowds. Justice also said current trends probably will lead to remote-learning scenarios.
Putnam schools could look to neighboring Kanawha County, where the school district started off with optional masks and ended up making them mandatory, after detected COVID-19 cases in schools forced large numbers of students to quarantine.
Instead, Putnam school board members have seen the way the wind is blowing and made a decision that could prove disastrous. They’re hardly the only ones in the state to take such a stance, but their oscillation shows a reluctance to make an unpopular decision, even if it’s what’s best for the health of students, faculty and school personnel.
Personal responsibility is a wonderful concept. But it works only when people are responsible. Putnam County schools are carelessly setting themselves up for an avoidable catastrophe.