Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking after 19 children, all between the ages of 7 and 10, and two teachers had been shot to death at an elementary school in Uvalde, said the situation could have been much worse.
It’s a strange thing to say after a mass shooting. Now, details are emerging that suggest what happened was made worse than it could have been.
Early reports stated that an officer stationed at the school was the first to confront the gunman. Now, reports state that the gunman eluded that officer entirely, entering the school through a back door. Initial reports stated that police responded quickly, engaged the gunman and shot him down. But parents of children at the school claim law enforcement waited as long as 40 minutes before entering the building, leaving the shooter inside a locked classroom for a prolonged period of time.
Abbott said the shooter, an 18-year-old high school dropout, had a “mental health challenge,” a frequent go-to to rationalize why anyone would shoot children in a school. The shooter, who also shot and killed his grandmother before making his way to Robb Elementary, was certainly a twisted, evil individual, but he had no history of mental health issues.
Abbott also said “We, as a state, we as a society, need to do a better job with mental health,” which is hypocritical coming from a governor who cut the budget of the state agency that oversees mental health programs by $211 million last month.
Robb Elementary has security policies and plans to prevent, or at least slow, active shooters, but, according to an NBC News report, they all failed Tuesday. The gunman shouldn’t have been able to get near the school, shouldn’t have been able to slip in a back door, and should have found all classroom doors locked under the school’s safety protocol. Security might have been lax Tuesday because of an awards ceremony, which had parents coming and going from the school throughout the day.
The gunman also sent Facebook messages to a teen in Germany saying he was going to kill his grandmother, then that he had killed her and was on his way to shoot up a school. That the messages weren’t flagged raises more concerns about social media’s role in acts of violence, although, in this case, the messages were sent less than an hour before the acts themselves.
The larger, and seemingly unassailable issue, is that schools shouldn’t have to be fortresses. No student should have to fear for their safety just by attending school. But this issue has been wedged in the mud for nearly 30 years with little movement, thanks, in most part, to the power of the gun lobby (Abbott, shocked and saddened as he claims to be, is scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association Convention in Houston this weekend).
The details are still unfolding, and it might turn out that things could have been a lot worse, but it’s hard to see how. Twenty-one people, most of them children, are dead, many others are wounded, others are no doubt traumatized and emotionally scarred, and families are left to grieve for the rest of their lives.
The situation will be dissected and debated for maybe a week, and then the country will go on as usual until the next time, signaling this is the price America is willing to pay over and over again because meaningful policy change is just too much to ask for.