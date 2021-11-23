After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the shooting deaths of two men and the injury of a third, right-wing cable news pundits and politicians reacted as if they had won the Super Bowl. Those on the other side of the aisle saw it as another miscarriage of justice in a system that shows leniency to armed white males.
This political theater is nauseating and misses the point. There are no winners in a murder trial, especially this one, where there was no question Rittenhouse actually pulled the trigger. Whether Rittenhouse received life in prison for his actions last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, or walked free, two people are dead, and no court ruling can bring them back, nor can it undo the grave injuries suffered by the third individual.
There’s certainly a more than credible case for systemic injustice based on race in the U.S., and it goes all the way back to the country’s founding. It was the police shooting of a Black man that sparked the protests in Kenosha. There are other, long-standing societal problems that led to the violence at the protest. Only in America would a white 17-year-old boy, armed with a rifle and wearing a tactical vest, travel to another state with the dubiously-proclaimed intent to “protect property and provide medical aid” during a protest over racial injustice.
As with every emotionally-charged situation where one contingent shows up with firearms “for protection,” the recipe for violence and tragedy is present, doubly so if one of those toting a weapon is a minor.
There needs to be more focus on why these protests happen, and why they are typically met with the threat of lethal force from self-declared peacekeepers who have no law enforcement authority or training.
As for the verdict, it’s not surprising. The prosecution had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse wasn’t acting in self-defense in the midst of what some would call a protest and others would call a riot. Even though none of the victims were Black, convincing a jury in a mostly white, rural Wisconsin town that Rittenhouse committed murder under the burden of proof placed on the prosecution was going to be difficult, no matter what the rest of the country thought.
That degree of difficulty was heightened by a judge who acted like another defense attorney in the room. Though national pundits either applauded or abhorred the judge’s behavior, the truth is it isn’t that uncommon for some judges across this country to have certain leanings in how they handle criminal cases.
While nearly all judges strive to hear a case fairly and by the book, criminal lawyers everywhere will tell you this judge is more defense-friendly or that judge is like having another prosecutor on the case. The difference is most of those cases aren’t being televised to a national audience. And it’s possible all of the national attention in the Rittenhouse trial could’ve led this judge to behave more dramatically in one form or another.
Does that excuse the judge’s behavior? No. But it shows judges are human, which is only part of the reason why the judicial system will never be perfect.
All of this comes back to the basic point that what occurred in Kenosha was an avoidable tragedy, and while there are certainly philosophical and political tints to why and how this happened, it is seriously concerning that a good portion of the nation considered the verdict a personal and emotional victory.
You can’t blame many for seeing this as another in a long line of unnecessary violent acts where there are no consequences and the system failed. But a suburban mom five states away jamming her Facebook feed with memes like “Hit a guy with an AR-15 with a skateboard and see what happens,” or a congressman offering the defendant an internship and declaring him a hero would defy explanation in any other place and time.
In present day America, rational priorities are completely out of alignment. Everything is political, and politics are now sport. For many, it’s about winning or losing on every single thing that comes along. When that’s the backdrop to a tragedy like this, everyone loses.