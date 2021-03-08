The restaurant business is tough. The profit margins can be thin, and there are so many factors required for sustained success. New restaurants open, and then shut down all the time under normal circumstances. Even those that have been going strong for years can suddenly fold.
Small wonder that so many restaurant owners in the Charleston area and beyond were worried about surviving the coronavirus pandemic after lockdowns and restrictions on how they could operate. While many still offered takeout and later opened up with limited seating, some shut down for good, and some employees lost their jobs, even at restaurants that did stay open, because they required fewer staff members.
Gov. Jim Justice upped dine-in capacity to 75% two weeks ago and, late last week, said restaurants could reopen indoor dining at 100% of the number of customers they can seat indoors.
As reported in Sunday’s Gazette-Mail by Caity Coyne, many restaurant owners saw business boom once capacity limits went from half to 75%, and it is expected that allowing them to operate at 100% capacity will further the surge in business.
Hope has been building in West Virginia since COVID-19 vaccines became available, and it’s encouraging to see local restaurants busy again after a year of uncertainty and scraping by. Perhaps all of this really will be behind the people of West Virginia soon.
But even with vaccines and warmer weather bringing the itch of cabin fever, now isn’t the time to get complacent. New COVID-19 cases, along with the death rate, have dropped precipitously in West Virginia since late January. Case numbers and deaths are still rising in other states, though. And with some of those states loosening restrictions far too early, the threat of another spike in West Virginia is real.
Paul “PG” Greco, owner of Sam’s Uptown Cafe, Tricky Fish and the Red Carpet Bar and Lounge in Charleston said it best in Sunday’s report:
“I would really love to say, yes, this will all be behind us soon, but the problem is, if everybody thinks this is a green light to come out and go nuts, there is a potential we could go backwards really quick.”
Patrons still need to be spaced out and wearing masks when they’re not eating. Returning to normal activities while still protecting yourself and others from the risk of spread is a balancing act. And it’s one that will need to continue for some time yet. If that’s how West Virginians approach it, then things will truly be back to normal sooner than they would be otherwise.