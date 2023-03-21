Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As the time was running out on the 2023 West Virginia legislative session earlier this month, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, had something he wanted to get off his chest; something he thought some might consider a “shock.”

“We have raised coal to a deity in this state,” Steele said. “It’s part of our identity. It’s part of what we worship. And that’s a little bit sad.”

