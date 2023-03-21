As the time was running out on the 2023 West Virginia legislative session earlier this month, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, had something he wanted to get off his chest; something he thought some might consider a “shock.”
“We have raised coal to a deity in this state,” Steele said. “It’s part of our identity. It’s part of what we worship. And that’s a little bit sad.”
The only shocking thing about that statement is that it took so long for someone to say it, or perhaps that it came from Steele, who last year was part of a failed effort to strip enforcement authority from the state’s mine inspection office.
Of course the Legislature deifies coal, as do coal lobbyists and their corporate benefactors. Why else would state Sen. Rupie Phillips., R-Logan, say in his Twitter bio “I eat coal for breakfast,” or use the Twitter handle @4WVCoal? Why would he call taxpayer money going to anything other than coal, “coal money?” Why else would the Legislature, in 2023 — when coal is the most expensive, dirtiest form of energy production and continues to fade in usage — pass bills to lower legal compensation for injured miners, reboot the Coalfield Community Office in the form of a propaganda machine, punish businesses that invest in renewable energy (which could cost the state millions of dollars) or require the state to scout sites for new coal-fired plants when the last new plant in the United States was built nearly 10 years ago?
And that’s just this year. Not so long ago, Gov. Jim Justice, a coal baron himself who is now looking to unload some of his operations because of his astronomical debt, called the Legislature into special session to give a massive tax break to a coal plant on the verge of shutting down. The Legislature passed a bill to force coal plants to operate at about 70% capacity, which isn’t economically feasible and does nothing but cost power companies — and, thereby, their customers — a lot of money.
The Public Service Commission has been stacked with coal lackeys who have been a rubber stamp for almost every electricity rate increase request that has come across their desk, because it covers the costs of keeping dinosaur coal plants open.
Not only is coal a god in West Virginia, but the Legislature, state leaders and other entities have sacrificed free market principles at the altar. What is perhaps truly sad is that none of this is shocking. The names and faces of the high priests change, but coal has always been served above all in West Virginia.
Coal isn’t a very loving god to most, either. It showers riches upon those in high places, and punishes the workers, the land and their communities with death, disease, pollution and continuing economic decline. Maybe, West Virginians should demand that lawmakers, the governor and coal lobbyists let their people go.