In West Virginia, Veterans Day is marked this year with a notable absence. For the first time since this day for remembering military veterans was established as a federal holiday in 1954, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is not here to honor the sacrifice of others.

Williams, who was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will instead be among the remembered. The Marion County native and Cabell County resident, who cleared enemy machine gun nests with a flame thrower over the course of four hours on the tiny but critical island of Iwo Jima so troops could advance, died in June. He was 98.

