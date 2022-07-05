For years, people across the region have lamented the loss of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, a festival started in 1971 and shelved after the 2009 edition wrapped. Turns out, it wasn’t just nostalgic sentiment.
The return of the Regatta, which began last Thursday and ran through Independence Day, saw crowds packed along Kanawha Boulevard enjoying the food, the return of activities such as the traditional funeral parade and carnival rides. The stern-wheelers anchored en masse at the riverfront and would later race. Thousands of people made their way to the event to enjoy live music, which ran the gamut from 1980s pop/rock heartthrob Rick Springfield to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, which gave its traditional Fourth of July concert followed by fireworks.
Charleston really needed this.
The pandemic eliminated or severely limited downtown events for the better part of two years, and people have been yearning for a chance to get out, get together and have a good time.
But it runs deeper than that when it comes to the Regatta.
For decades, the Regatta was the most anticipated festival of the year, not just in Charleston but in the broader region, including parts of Ohio and Kentucky. The event typically started in late August and ran through Labor Day weekend (at one point, it lasted 10 days). The festival drew pop legends as headliners. Somewhere around 200,000 people crammed the riverfront to see the Beach Boys perform in 1986.
By the late 1990s, though, the Regatta was on the decline. Brawls and other raucous behavior limited the appeal of the event for some. The sheer volume of beer available, distributed from kegs stacked in trucks along the Boulevard, was viewed as part of the problem. Beer was banned at the Regatta in 1996. The ban was lifted the next year, but it damaged attendance going forward, not to mention relations with beer companies that had lended hefty financial support to the event. There also was the general decline in population and business participation to consider.
Former Regatta director Sharon King said money woes led to the original Regatta’s death more than anything else. In a Gazette-Mail story from 2020, King said the financial downturn in 2008 caused the cancellation of the Regatta, although the festival had been on shaky ground for years.
“By 2008, Regatta was not like anything it once was,” she said. “It probably should’ve been shut down sooner.”
Like any tradition that goes away, the Sternwheel Regatta’s legend only grew in its passing. Charleston residents and nearby communities have been clamoring for the festival’s return for years. It probably would’ve happened sooner, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crowds along the riverfront over the past few days have shown just how much the event means to the region, and the pandemic only contributed to that sense of joy seen in concert crowds, on carnival rides and along the riverfront. Perhaps it didn’t rival legendary Regattas of the 1980s, but it blew away Regattas from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Conducting the event over the Independence Day weekend probably helped.
This was a win for Charleston. A bustling downtown does a lot for community spirit. It also helps local businesses and the city’s economy. Here’s hoping for a renewed, sustained run for the Regatta.