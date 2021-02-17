West Virginia Republicans were very keen on fiscal responsibility and government transparency when their party was in the minority in the state Legislature.
If they ever got in power, by golly, there was going to be financial accountability and transparency on policy. There would be fiscal notes to see how much every bit of legislation would end up costing the taxpayers if implemented into law. They’d cut the waste of the tax-and-spend Democrats.
Then, in 2015, the GOP took control of the Legislature. After the 2020 election, they took both chambers by a supermajority. In that time, the whole concept of transparency on spending, or on anything, has become a lot less important to Republicans in the Legislature. Why make your case to the people or your Democrat colleagues, or seek any input from either group, when you already have the votes?
Less than two weeks into the 2021 session, Republicans in the Legislature are showing how they really feel about such things. House bills with financial implications aren’t going through the normal, two-committee process that sends a bill with fiscal implications to the Finance Committee, as pointed out Tuesday by Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said that only applies to tax bills, which simply isn’t true. In fact, some Republicans tried to kill legislation for a teacher pay raise in 2018 by arguing that the bill didn’t have a fiscal note attached.
They’re behaving a bit better in the Senate, where a bill to establish an intermediate court that is completely unnecessary — and will cost the state millions — went to the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday after it advanced from the chamber’s Judiciary Committee.
The House of Delegates also rushed passage of a new charter schools bill Tuesday that would allow up to 10 charter schools to be established in the state, and allows for virtual charter schools in all 55 counties. This as Gov. Jim Justice, his administration and fellow GOP legislators argue that it is imperative for West Virginia students to attend school in-person in the midst of a pandemic, because virtual learning has been a “failure” — as the governor put it — and children with unstable home lives are more at risk if they aren’t in school.
Furthermore, in a major breach of decorum and common courtesy, House Republicans denied a request that remarks from Democrat legislators on the charter school bill be included in the official House Journal. It’s a typical request that is hardly ever denied, no matter which party is in power.
It’s also historically relevant. Those journals preserve how bills were debated so that West Virginians can better understand how the Legislature arrived at certain decisions. There will be no official record of floor remarks from those opposed to the bill.
The charter school bill apparently is so poorly conceived that the National Association of Charter School Authorizers issued a statement against it, noting, among other things, that the legislation allows charter schools in West Virginia to exclude students with special needs.
House leaders didn’t care. They crammed the bill through as quickly as they could, and silenced any opposition, while also denying a place for that opposition in the annals of history. If it’s good policy, what’s the rush? What’s the problem with letting voices be heard?
Transparency and fiscal responsibility only seem to matter to Republican legislators when such things are convenient. That’s nothing new, and it can be argued that the same is true of Democrats. However, the brazen disregard for proper process, legislative input and the basic decency to preserve arguments is troubling.
The GOP seems to want to take full advantage of this supermajority while they have it. But if they continue to abuse their power, they’re setting up their own downfall.