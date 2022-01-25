It’s hard to overstate what L. Newton Thomas Jr., who died last week, meant to the Charleston community and the Kanawha Valley region.
It had been a while since Thomas, 93, was commonly talked about or mentioned in the news, but that’s not so different from how he operated in his prime.
Thomas envisioned what would become the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia all the way back in the 1980s, and raised more than $100 million for the project while also participating in its eventual design and construction, completed in 2003.
He also led the effort to create Edgewood Summit and was integral to many other volunteer efforts and charities to improve his hometown and the surrounding area. But instead of looking for praise, Thomas sought to recognize others doing the same work.
As a longtime board member and volunteer for the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley, Thomas founded the Spirit of the Valley campaign and award. Since 1985, the award has recognized people who perform exemplary community service. He never accepted the award himself, despite community leaders viewing Thomas as the embodiment of everything the Spirit of the Valley signifies.
“He was the spirit of the valley,” former Charleston councilwoman Mary Jean Davis told Gazette-Mail reporter Lori Kersey. “There is no one honored by that [award] that he couldn’t have outshined. But he would never accept it. Really. And it was his idea.”
Charleston was truly home to Thomas. After graduating from the Ivy League school Cornell University and serving in the U.S. Air Force, Thomas could’ve gone anywhere in the country — or on the globe, for that matter — and been a success. But he came home to West Virginia to manage a mine in Kanawha County, eventually retiring from ITT Corp. (formerly Carbon Industries) at age 67 and throwing himself even further into community work.
While age 93 is a great run by any standard, and Thomas’ legacy in the Charleston community is forever enshrined through his actions, it’s still heartbreaking to lose such a man. The valley is a little less spirited without him, but Thomas left an impeccable example of how to lead and serve one’s community that others, hopefully, will continue to follow, to make that spirit bright.