COVID-19 cases are spiking just about everywhere across the country, and West Virginia is no exception.
Active cases are now regularly hovering around or above 5,000. The state went from 22,000 cases to more than 23,000 in just a day — a huge jump for a state where numbers have typically been lower. Hospitalizations, according to Gov. Jim Justice and public health officials, hit a record high this week.
While Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said Wednesday that a lack of beds at hospitals is not a present worry, that could change at any time.
Gov. Justice has made clear he’s not going to reinstate any kind of stay-at-home order or other executive control to try and tamp down the spread of a virus that is on its way to killing a quarter of a million Americans as tens of thousands of new cases are reported every day. The governor has embraced the philosophy that a rapidly spreading, potentially fatal virus is something that West Virginians have to live with, using their own judgment and sense of responsibility in doing so.
The mask mandate is still in effect, and the diluted map system still applies to whether schools can have in-person classes and sports, but everything else is basically down to West Virginians acknowledging the risk, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand washing, and making the call on whether they should attend a crowded event or not.
Whether it’s the correct approach isn’t worth debating right now. That can always change, but the pattern emerging among increasing case numbers and deaths is: This is how things are going to be.
That’s why it is vital for everyone, however tired of all of this they may be, to continue to be vigilant. Get tested. If you test positive, self-quarantine and get retested. Even if someone isn’t symptomatic, they can spread this virus to multiple people in no time.
Those choosing to attend Halloween events or take their children trick-or-treating need to be careful. Holidays have been linked to massive spikes, and an event where parents and kids are going door to door, or even an organized party that draws a crowd presents obvious problems. If you don’t feel like you can wear a mask for a long period of time or keep your distance from others, stay home.
Remember this isn’t just about how one person feels or what they want to do. It’s about making good decisions, although they might be tough, to keep not just yourself, but everyone you come into contact with, as safe as possible. It isn’t normal. It’s not fun. But it’s the times West Virginians are living in, and the better everyone follows public health guidelines and honestly weighs benefits and risks, the better off everyone will be.