Gazette-Mail editorial: Repeal of inventory tax a long shot

For years, the Legislature has targeted West Virginia’s tax on manufacturing machinery, equipment and inventory for repeal. Another effort to do just that is in play in the 2020 legislative session, proposing to phase the tax out over four years.
It’s a position with some bipartisan support and no small amount of backers in positions of power throughout the state, arguing that the tax has a negative impact on recruiting businesses. Even West Virginia University President Gordon Gee called the tax a “job killer” in a meeting last week with Gazette-Mail editors.
But if repealing the tax were so simple, it would’ve been done years ago. It would take an amendment to the state constitution to get rid of the levy, which means it would require a two-thirds majority vote in both the Senate and House of Delegates. After that, the issue would be placed on the ballot for voters to approve. That’s already a high bar to clear.
Even if it does go to the ballot for the people of West Virginia to decide, other issues regarding the tax must be taken into consideration — most prominently that the tax provides revenue for schools, law enforcement agencies and other programs in each county.
In 2018, the tax accounted for more than $90 million of the total $1.7 billion in property taxes collected for the entire state, according to an analysis from Gazette-Mail reporter Phil Kabler published Sunday.
As the story indicates, a repeal of the tax would have a markedly disproportionate impact across the state, costing some counties more than 20 percent of their revenue, while barely impacting others at all.
A fairer system without a tax that seems punitive toward businesses would be nice. But, to go forward, the Legislature needs to figure out how to replace that revenue for counties that would suffer devastating losses to their public services without it.
The same legislation that calls for phasing the tax out also calls for replacing the money lost by appropriating $25 million to be distributed among the counties in the first year, and increasing each year until reaching $100 million in year four, when the tax would officially expire.
That’s great, but nowhere in the legislation does it say where that money would come from, and trusting the Legislature to follow through with budget appropriations that have no funding source is not a risk worth taking. West Virginians have seen that act and others like it before.
If the Legislature truly wants to rid the state of this tax, it has to show the voters exactly how these funds will be replaced. Otherwise, it’s not even a promise, but more of a wish that, somehow, the counties will not suffer.