If there were Olympic medals awarded for the longest consecutive streak of bills filed in the West Virginia Legislature, attempts to repeal the state’s tax on manufacturing machinery, equipment and inventory would be somewhere on that podium.
The 2021 session, which might as well be the year of the tax repeal across the board, is keeping the streak alive.
A House joint resolution to get rid of the inventory tax passed the House of Delegates, 84-16, Wednesday and headed to the Senate, where it will require a two-thirds majority to advance. The legislation will have maybe the best chance in years of clearing that threshold, with a GOP supermajority and likely even some support from Democrats to get rid of a tax many deride as a “job killer.”
If the issue really were that black and white, though, the inventory tax would have been left in a shallow, unmarked grave years ago.
It is, in fact, more complicated.
First off, the legislation can’t simply pass and become law with the governor’s signature. The inventory tax can only be changed through an amendment to the state constitution, which must be approved on a ballot by West Virginia voters.
Even that might sound like an easy call. Why wouldn’t voters want to give the Legislature authority to nix a tax that so many believe is a hindrance to business growth?
Well, just like the problem presented with the three plans to repeal the state’s income tax, the inventory tax pays for a lot of stuff, and replacing that revenue isn’t an easy fix.
The inventory tax is, in a sense, more beneficial on a community level in ways that are tangible for West Virginia residents. It provides $500 million a year across the state for schools, law enforcement agencies and other programs and services. The money collected on the inventory tax from each county is directly reinvested in that county, unlike other taxes that go to the state’s general revenue or operational budget.
As such, whether the tax is viewed as beneficial or baneful depends much on which county you’re in and who you’re talking to. In more industrial parts of the state, the tax provides counties with over 20% of their revenue. In others, removing the tax would have next to no financial impact.
Like many proposals that come through the West Virginia Legislature, the real trick is finding the money. The resolution passed Wednesday has no mechanism to replace the hundreds of millions of dollars that would be lost in counties across the state. The 2020 effort to repeal the tax had some appropriations to try and make up for lost revenue, but no identified source of where those funds would come from.
Yes, the Legislature is in tax-elimination mode. It must be very exciting for its members to discuss all of the taxes they want to dismantle. It’s less fun, and a lot harder, to consider all the things taxes pay for, and where that money can be made up in a state with a distressed economy. Legislators need to learn to work on solving the other side of the puzzle before taking on the easy part.