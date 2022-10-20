Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia election officials might want to think of a way to better inform everyone of the requirements to run for office, especially in regard to residency.

Two state Senate candidates have been taken off the ballot this year because they didn’t meet residency requirements to run for office. The cases are wildly different, but they point to a common problem.

