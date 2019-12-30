Gazette-Mail editorial: Resolve to play it safe on New Year's Eve

It’ll only be a few hours now until the clock strikes midnight, and people across West Virginia raise a glass and perhaps share a kiss as they welcome in 2020.
With the dawning not just of a new year, but of a new decade, there are sure to be many who make resolutions for the next 365 days. Maybe it’s to exercise more or make healthier choices for meals. Maybe it’s to try and save more money, or spend more time with friends and family. Many of these not-so-solemn oaths will be uttered silently or written on a scrap of paper somewhere. Many of them will be broken within a few months, weeks or even days. Gyms around the state are likely bracing for a swell in memberships that will not be renewed in February.
And so it goes.
However far-fetched, it’s a tradition to look to a new year with hope. It’s a time for everyone to take a moment and think about what could be better, or different in their own lives and the communities around them.
There is one resolution everyone should take with appropriate seriousness on New Year’s Eve, and that’s to stay safe. There will be plenty of alcohol consumed before and after the clock strikes midnight, and there’s nothing wrong with adults enjoying themselves in moderation. But, if you’re drinking, don’t drive. Have a designated driver, someone to call to come get you or a place to stay nearby that doesn’t require driving. Anytime someone gets behind the wheel drunk, they’re a danger to themselves and others. No one wants to start 2020 with a tragedy that could have easily been avoided.
Just as Dec. 31, 2019, will be a banner evening for popping corks, it’ll be equally busy for law enforcement, who will be doing their best to keep drunk drivers off the road. Staying out of jail and avoiding a suspended license and court fees should serve as ample deterrents, as well.
No one goes into a New Year’s Eve party thinking they’ll cause an accident or be arrested, but excessive alcohol clouds judgment, so have a plan going in and stick to that.
Every West Virginian should wake up on New Year’s Day alive and safe, if a little woozy. So keep that one resolution. That will more than make up for any others that get broken as 2020 gets underway.