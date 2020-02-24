Gazette-Mail editorial: Rethinking the greyhound 'subsidy'

A crucial step in ending greyhound racing in West Virginia is eliminating $15 million to $17 million the state annually gives out as a “subsidy” to the sport. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, made a bill to do just that one of his major priorities during the current legislative session. It was resoundingly defeated, with several Senate Republicans crossing the aisle to reject the bill after some amendments made it more complicated.
The issue is likely to come up again (in the past, when Democrats controlled the Legislature, it was an amendment Senate Republicans would tack onto other bills, effectively killing them). Should major legislation to end the funding resurface, West Virginians on both sides of the issue need to know how it really works.
The term “subsidy” gets tossed around a lot, but it’s fair to question if that’s what the money really is. It’s not actually taxpayer money, as some try to define it. The money comes from the state collecting 2.5% of all video lottery revenue, which then goes to the Excess Lottery fund. From there, the money is distributed to greyhound breeders and owners based on race performances. Any money left over in the fund can be appropriated elsewhere by the state.
Basically, the state is taxing itself to support the dog racing industry. The individual playing video lottery games doesn’t have a say in where that money is going, but isn’t being taxed, either. If the fund were done away with, it’s not guaranteed the state would have $15 million to $17 million specifically set aside that it could spend elsewhere. But the state would be getting more money overall annually that it could use for other purposes.
Perhaps this doesn’t shift the balance of the argument much. The fight over dog racing at the visceral level still boils down to humane or moral concerns going up against fears of lost jobs and revenue. The sport obviously isn’t doing great, or there wouldn’t be a special fund. Still, those on both sides of the argument should be careful and honest in explaining the financial element when this issue inevitably returns.