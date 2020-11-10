Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Richard Neely died Sunday at age 79 after a recent liver cancer diagnosis.
When he first arrived on the bench in 1973, he was 31 — the youngest Supreme Court justice of any state in U.S. history. When he left the court, in 1995, he was established as an iconic, influential and sometimes controversial figure.
Neely was interviewed by Gazette-Mail editors back in March, when he was seeking to return to the state’s highest court — a race he would lose to incumbent Justice Tim Armstead in June. A Dartmouth and Yale graduate and Vietnam War veteran, Neely said his initial goal when his career began was to run for U.S. Senate, but the Supreme Court became his calling.
He said he yearned for a return to what he called a “lean” court that operated with the efficiency of days past. Neely was sharp, witty and brash — some might politely offer the term “verbose” — as ever during that March interview. It would have been disappointing if he weren’t. But those aspects of his character also were balanced with the perspective of age and experience.
While Neely is remembered for some of the monumental work he did on the court and, later, as a private attorney, there were other things he’d no doubt like to have handled differently. In 1985, he fired his government-paid secretary because she, quite rightly, refused to babysit his child. That earned him an admonishment from a judicial panel. He also resigned from his chief justice role as a partial means of atonement.
Attack ads during the 2020 campaign focused on that incident, as if Neely hadn’t learned anything over the intervening 35 years.
That’s the way public life works. Sometimes, people get pegged by one or two things that they should, in all fairness, be criticized for, but without the acknowledgement that most people change and grow over multiple decades.
In the end, Richard Neely was still Richard Neely, and that’s what made him a remarkable justice, attorney and West Virginian. But he was conciliatory about past sins and some of his more controversial remarks. Those things are all part of a mosaic that makes up every imperfect human being. All anyone can do is learn from their mistakes and make it right by not repeating them, while holding firm to their good qualities.
That was Richard Neely. He’ll be missed.