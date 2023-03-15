Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

News that the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop has been canceled this year seems like something of a shock, which just goes to show how the city has been bucking trends over the past couple of years.

Losing things, be they events, entertainment venues, businesses or population, has been the norm for the city and the state of West Virginia for decades. However, the capital city has been riding some momentum as of late. Charleston began moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic with some successes, including the gradual return of regular events and the long-missed Sternwheel Regatta making a rousing comeback last summer (the musical lineup for this year’s event was also recently announced).

