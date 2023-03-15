News that the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop has been canceled this year seems like something of a shock, which just goes to show how the city has been bucking trends over the past couple of years.
Losing things, be they events, entertainment venues, businesses or population, has been the norm for the city and the state of West Virginia for decades. However, the capital city has been riding some momentum as of late. Charleston began moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic with some successes, including the gradual return of regular events and the long-missed Sternwheel Regatta making a rousing comeback last summer (the musical lineup for this year’s event was also recently announced).
Charleston managed to hang onto a professional baseball team, despite Major League Baseball cutting it loose from the official minor league system and an entire season lost to the pandemic. Last year, the city opened a renovated Slack Plaza and announced a sports complex to be built around the moribund Charleston Town Center mall.
So, it seems a bit against the flow of recent progress to lose the Rod Run and Doo Wop, a fall event centered around vintage cars and pop, soul and blues music from the 1940s and ’50s. The event has a 17-year history in Charleston and found ways to soldier on in a limited fashion during the pandemic. It serves as a reminder that things were lost and nothing is guaranteed to stay, just because it’s always been there.
What’s especially sad is the reason behind the cancellation, which reminds everyone of a time most would like to put behind them. Event chairman Jack Jarvis said a primary problem is a lack of volunteers, and COVID is one of the reasons the volunteer pool has diminished. It’s a stark reminder that the United States spent the better part of two years dealing with an unprecedented pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 1 million Americans, including about 8,000 West Virginians.
As sad as it is to see a long-established event go, it’s not the same as losing a friend, family member or loved one to a virus during a time when you might not have been allowed at their hospital bedside because of that same virus.
Unfortunate as it is to lose, a car show at least has the potential to one day return.