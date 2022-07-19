An injunction against West Virginia’s abortion ban is a victory for abortion rights advocates, but the issue is far from settled.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, ending federal protection for women to terminate a pregnancy, West Virginia reverted to a law going back more than 150 years outlawing abortion. Under that law, obtaining and performing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The law isn’t just pre-Roe, it’s pre-West Virginia. It was enacted in Virginia and carried over when the Mountain State was formed in 1863. The federal precedent of Roe v. Wade superseded the state law, but the West Virginia Legislature never repealed the statute.
The Women’s Health Center, West Virginia’s only health clinic that provides abortion services, sought the injunction, which was granted Monday by Kanawha Circuit Judge Tara Salango.
The old law, Salango ruled, is too vague, given all of the other abortion bills the Legislature has passed over the years. She’s right.
In fact, legislators who want to completely outlaw abortion might have shot themselves in the foot with some of those more recent restrictions. For instance, a bill was passed in 2015 that banned abortion after 20 weeks. This was mostly a political stunt but, without Roe, the law contradicts the state code that presumably makes all abortions illegal no matter when they’re performed.
State laws requiring waiting periods before undergoing the procedure, limiting judicial waivers for pregnant teens and, most recently, banning abortions because of a potential disability detected in the fetus all hinge on the idea that abortion is legal.
The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office argued that the law from the 1800s could still be enforced because newer laws were passed with the intent of limiting abortion as much as possible. The latter half of that statement is certainly true, but intent isn’t enough to get around all the problems created by trying to enforce contradictory laws.
The Attorney General’s Office plans to appeal, and a higher court could very well offer a different interpretation.
Really, though, this is something that needs to be cleared up by the Legislature. Gov. Jim Justice indicated that he will call a special session next week on the topic.
The West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate are controlled by a Republican supermajority, so odds for abortion rights proponents don’t look good. It’d be nice if Republican legislators, likely set on outlawing abortion, at least crafted nuanced laws that consider the uniqueness of each case and take into account instances of sexual assault, danger to the health of the mother and other caveats in a complicated issue that too many view in absolutes. This particular Legislature isn’t really known for nuance, though.
Whatever lawmakers come up with will likely be challenged in court, too.
Taking all of this into account, it seems the battle over abortion in West Virginia is far from over.