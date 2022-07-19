Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An injunction against West Virginia’s abortion ban is a victory for abortion rights advocates, but the issue is far from settled.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, ending federal protection for women to terminate a pregnancy, West Virginia reverted to a law going back more than 150 years outlawing abortion. Under that law, obtaining and performing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you