It’s not surprising that the West Virginia Legislature needed a special session to fix some mistakes made earlier in the year. During the regular session, the state Senate frequently suspended rules for reading bills three times and often skipped the committee referral process to fast-track legislation.

So, on Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice called the special session to fix unintended problems with the recently passed vehicle tax rebate, along with other bills that needed tweaking.

