It’s not surprising that the West Virginia Legislature needed a special session to fix some mistakes made earlier in the year. During the regular session, the state Senate frequently suspended rules for reading bills three times and often skipped the committee referral process to fast-track legislation.
So, on Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice called the special session to fix unintended problems with the recently passed vehicle tax rebate, along with other bills that needed tweaking.
But Justice and the Legislature aren’t being any more careful this time around, and might be sliding some things through in a way that, again, limits public knowledge and participation. Justice called the special meeting Sunday from his Greenbrier resort, which was hosting a LIV Golf event. Justice negotiated hosting the event with the controversial Saudi-backed league last year, helping line his own pockets while serving as the highest elected official in the state.
Breaking a land-speed record, the Legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, was in session a mere 30 minutes after Justice called for the special session, and fixing the tax rebate was only one of 44 bills on the docket. The Senate suspended rules and passed 27 bills on Sunday. The House of Delegates suspended rules on eight bills.
How did this happen so quickly? How could legislators know the content of 35 bills in such little time that they could pass them without committee referral or floor debate? Well, most of them had seen the bills on Friday. That’s what legislative spokeswomen told West Virginia Watch, anyway.
So, all of this was pregamed out of the public eye, and it’s being fast-tracked in the same way.
Suspending the rules is understandable in some cases, especially during a special session designed to clean up errors made the first time around. That could certainly be construed as an emergency. But to do that for 35 bills on a Sunday 30 minutes after the governor called the session is more than sketchy.
Ever since Justice and the GOP supermajority embarrassed themselves about a year ago in a weeklong special session that was supposed to result in tax cuts and an abortion ban but netted nothing (other than a lot of protests and infighting), they’ve cut the public out of the process. The Legislature hastily reconvened in September and, without any public or expert input (in fact, members of the public were removed from the galleries in both chambers), passed a harsh abortion law that pretty much bans the procedure with minor exceptions that would be hard to meet.
The Senate carried that practice over into the regular session. It’s no wonder the staffing crisis in West Virginia correctional facilities went unaddressed and certain bills had unintended consequences. The Legislature was moving fast and breaking things, most notably its credibility.
In their current haste, legislators are likely to commit more errors that need fixing down the road.