Russian citizens might be closer to learning the truth about what’s happening in the country’s unprompted invasion of Ukraine, as events have taken another strange turn.
In fairness, it can be difficult for anyone to determine what’s going on. Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin won’t even call it a “war,” but refers to it as a “special operation” against nonexistent Nazis and United Nations biolabs.
Putin’s propaganda machine has spun a dense web of fiction around an unprompted invasion he thought would take a matter of days. It’s now going on 16 months, thanks to a fierce resistance from Ukrainian military forces, aided by NATO and other countries supplying weapons and vehicles. News media outside of Moscow have shown the Russian army in disarray — ill-equipped, undisciplined and taking heavy losses, when not abandoning their posts or attacking civilians. Still the spin continues, and, even in the United States, the war has been politicized, with far-right Republicans framing efforts to help Ukraine as an exercise in unnecessary spending.
One thing the world, and the Russian people, know is that a mercenary outfit contracted by Putin, the Wagner Group, attempted a coup last weekend. Wagner’s owner, Yvgeny Prigozhin, conducted the mutiny after criticizing Russian military leaders for incompetence, referencing heavy losses in the war, starving soldiers and untrained ranks conscripted by Putin.
The rebellion didn’t last long, but Prigozhin’s actions and message showed many Russian citizens a narrative they hadn’t heard before, or at least put their suspicions in plain language.
Putin’s response was even more telling. The repressive former KGB spook known for squelching opposition, sometimes violently, allowed Prigozhin to exile himself to Belarus. Putin also said he wants to keep Wagner troops in Russia’s ranks.
The takeaway here is that Wagner’s soldiers-for-hire are better equipped, trained and supplied than the Russian military, and Putin doesn’t think he has a chance in Ukraine without them. He also could be worried about backlash from taking severe action against Prigozhin and his troops because they are popular among Russian citizens.
It’s possible that Putin will go after Prigozhin in exile. Putin’s flunkies have carried out assassination attempts — some successful, others botched — against isolated opponents in other countries. Putin also has jailed political opponents in Russia. But he’s never had to face a rebellious military force.
Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was poorly conceived and has been a disaster for Russia. That’s one thing that has never been more clear.