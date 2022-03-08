A U.S. ban on Russian oil imports is the right thing to do as fighting in Ukraine continues. European nations are heeding the call and following suit, although at a slower pace.
President Joe Biden announced the import ban — the stiffest sanction yet in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Tuesday. Biden reportedly also is building a coalition of European nations, which rely much more heavily on Russian petroleum and natural gas, to do the same. Members of the European Union, along with the United Kingdom, are expected to phase out reliance on Russian oil and gas over the course of a year.
This is the strongest response the Western world can offer, short of establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine and engaging in combat with the military forces of unhinged autocrat Vladimir Putin. The United States and NATO countries are building up troop deployments on Ukraine’s western borders but, understandably, don’t want to engage Russia in Ukraine, given the implications for a global conflict that could bring nuclear weapons into play.
Putin and his enabling oligarchs are already starting to suffer under other economic sanctions, but if they think they’re feeling a pinch now, this latest step will land more like a machete wound. More than a third of Russia’s total government revenue relies on fossil fuel exports, so Putin’s economy will be about as functional as a stool with two legs. This will destabilize Putin’s war effort, as well as his grip on a Russian populace that never wanted their country to invade Ukraine in the first place.
These sanctions won’t be painless for the United States or its European allies, which is why Biden and other leaders have put it off. Shutting down the tap from Russia means energy prices will soar in Europe. Russian imports contribute a minuscule percentage of America’s fossil fuel supply, but costs will still go up in the United States, most notably at the gas pump. There are things the United States can do to offset those rising costs, but it will take time and political will.
Then again, the national average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline has already exceeded $4 — a figure not seen since the beginning of the latest recession in 2008 — simply because of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of a sovereign nation. Why not accept the extra squeeze, if it can end a war or weaken a dangerous, sociopathic despot like Putin without costing American lives?
There’s also the greater context to consider. Millions of people are trying to flee Ukraine as the Russians gain more ground. Others are staying to fight, even though the odds are against them. News reports and footage from Ukraine clearly show Russia is hitting defenseless civilian targets. The Russian military also reportedly is firing on refugee evacuation routes. The United States and its allies have to exercise every option at their disposal to stop this unprovoked slaughter of innocents born of a madman’s fever dream to reunite the Soviet Union.
Yes, gas prices in the United States will go up. Yes, the impact on the global economy could be severe. Put that against grabbing what you can carry, rounding up your family and fleeing your home, while possibly leaving some loved ones behind to fight because invaders are shelling your town and you know there isn’t any military aid coming.
It’s really no comparison at all.