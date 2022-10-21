All poor Theodore Beale wanted to do was make a movie. To realize his dream of producing a superhero film for the big screen. Making a film, TV show or writing a novel are things just about everyone in the United States dreams about at some point in their life, regardless of age, race or creed.
Americans are realizing those dreams more and more through online publishing and crowdfunding. If enough people want to see your vision come to life, they’ll chip in some cash. That’s how Beale came up with the $1 million to fund his dream project.
Unfortunately, there are people out there who exploit such dreamers.
It’s worth noting that Beale is a far-right blogger who dabbles in white supremacy and homophobia. He also doesn’t believe women should have the right to vote. He has a devoted fanbase who willingly refer to themselves as Beale’s “minions.”
Not great, but a wider audience has to separate the art from the artist, right?
Beale’s film, “Rebel’s Run” is summarized as an “anti-woke” superhero flick based on a real comic book Beale created. The basic premise is that the hero, Rebel, wearing a skimpy costume emblazoned with Confederate iconography, takes on globalist forces to free conservatives from their metaphorical shackles of persecution and oppression (as opposed to the literal shackles of oppression and persecution to which the Stars and Bars refer).
Uh-oh. Not a lot of art/artist separation on display here.
In any event, crowdfunding doesn’t always cover the full production costs of a project. Those who go the crowdfunding route often take that startup money to a bank as a means of securing a larger loan.
Given the nature of his project and Beale’s background, he wasn’t exactly the subject of a bidding war between banks, convinced the film would succeed, wanting to invest.
So he went to Ohana Financial Capital, known for lending money to those turned away by more traditional financial institutions, run by James Wolfgramm, who, according to multiple media reports, was a self-proclaimed billionaire. Wolfgramm often posted images of his luxurious lifestyle on social media while boasting of his acumen in emerging crypto-currency markets.
Turns out, all of that was a lie and Wolfgramm reportedly was $4 million in the hole after taking money from investors during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that was meant to secure personal protective equipment, according to The Daily Beast. A federal indictment alleges Wolfgramm used Beale’s crowdfunding money to buy some of that equipment.
Although Wolfgramm is facing federal wire fraud charges, it’s unlikely Beale or his minions will see much of that $1 million returned, if any. They certainly aren’t going to see Rebel grace the big screen anytime soon. Beale has tried to play some of this off as a vague conspiracy of liberal elites silencing his voice, but, in reality, he got conned. In fact, Beale was one of the people who called the FBI when he suspected he’d been had.
Scammers aren’t left or right. They adhere to no religion or political philosophy, instead recognizing both as fertile ground for their devious art of exploitation. As a whole, they lack any moral compass. Everything and everyone, from COVID relief funds to money intended to help the poor to the elderly and the lonely is a target. White supremacist jerks aren’t out-of-bounds.
Grifters go where the action is, be it televangelism, government spending plans, social media or radio and cable news punditry. It just so happens that the furthest-right reaches of U.S. politics — where a lot of these other tried and true fleecing factories co-mingle — is the motherlode of the scam market at present.