Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

No one likes to see public schools get consolidated. Often, those schools are the heartbeat of their immediate community. Unfortunately, across the country, rising costs to maintain aging buildings and keep additional staff put school districts in a difficult situation.

The problem is exacerbated in a state like West Virginia, where population, and, thus, enrollment — which partly determines how much money schools receive to operate — continues to decline. Lawmakers moving more money to charter schools and voucher programs hasn’t helped.

Tags

Recommended for you