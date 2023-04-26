No one likes to see public schools get consolidated. Often, those schools are the heartbeat of their immediate community. Unfortunately, across the country, rising costs to maintain aging buildings and keep additional staff put school districts in a difficult situation.
The problem is exacerbated in a state like West Virginia, where population, and, thus, enrollment — which partly determines how much money schools receive to operate — continues to decline. Lawmakers moving more money to charter schools and voucher programs hasn’t helped.
The Kanawha County Board of Education will conduct public hearings next month to gather input from parents and community members on the proposed closure of Marmet, Grandview and George C. Weimer elementary schools and moving students to other, nearby, facilities by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
The reasoning is plain. Enrollment in Kanawha County schools has dropped by 4,362 over the past decade or so. A report from the school board shows closing these three schools would save the district $1.6 million in annual staff, maintenance and operation costs. Of course, reduction in staff costs means a lot of teachers, administrators and service personnel at the shuttered schools would lose their jobs, which is another thing no one wants to see happen.
A silver lining is that none of these students would be moved all that far from where they’re going to school now. Each proposed location to take in these students is, at most, about 3 1/2 miles from their current school. That’s a stark difference from school consolidation in more rural areas, where students might spend hours on a bus getting to and from school. Then again, 2 or 3 miles might feel like 100 to students, families and communities that have had these schools at their center for decades.
There’s also the deflating aspect of seeing a facility that once was an integral part of a particular neighborhood or community vacant, repurposed or, as is planned for Marmet and George C. Weimer, demolished. It’s true that some of these facilities are in rough shape, and that’s a detriment to a child’s education. Then again, Chesapeake Elementary, where Marmet students are likely to be sent, is five years older than the Marmet building, which was built in 1937. Chesapeake Elementary is in better shape, according to the school district, but parts of the building (especially those that are not ADA compliant) need some work.
Overall, consolidation is a difficult thing to come to grips with. However, barring some miraculous boost in enrollment, truly ingenious idea or sudden infusion of revenue from an as-yet-unheard-of source, consolidation will be the likely way forward.