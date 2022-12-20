You’d be hard pressed to find a bigger fall from grace than that of former school counselor Todd Roatsey.
In 2016, the Pinch Elementary employee was named West Virginia School Counselor of the Year and was honored at the White House. Five years later, he was arrested on federal child pornography charges.
Authorities were alerted to a messenger app account that had posted child porn in August 2021. The IP address came back to a member of Roatsey’s family. When federal agents searched Roatsey’s home two months later, they found images of children engaging in sexual behavior on Roatsey’s phone and laptop, according to court records. He was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, and pleaded not guilty.
The news shocked not just Kanawha County but the entire state, across which Roatsey was a beloved and respected figure.
By June, Roatsey ended up pleading guilty to charges of attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor. A sentencing memorandum written by federal prosecutors noted an alleged incident during which Roatsey tried to sexually assault two underaged girls. Roatsey would try to pass himself off as a teenage boy on apps like Snapchat in an effort to produce child pornography and would assume other identities to engage in sexually explicit chats with minors, the memorandum claims.
What is truly scary is that Roatsey, 43, started this behavior around 20 years ago, according to the sentencing memorandum, when he had inappropriate contact with two girls, ages 11 and 13, who were lifeguards at a pool. So, the descent into what Roatsey called himself (“a walking textbook definition of a [child] pornography addict”) at his sentencing this week in U.S. District Court in Charleston is not a recent development. The man who was so beloved and trusted by his students, peers and community — while also being recognized as the gold standard of his profession — had this side to him all along that few knew about.
U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver sentenced Roatsey to 25 years in prison on Monday, noting that Roatsey is a “predator” who has done “untouchable damage.”
Because it is a federal sentence, Roatsey will serve every day of that 25 years. No time off for good behavior. No parole. He’ll be 68 before he sees the outside world again. And that’s exactly what needs to happen to someone who engages in the sexual exploitation of children.
Roatsey told Copenhaver he “wants to be rehabilitated.” He’ll certainly have long enough to think about the choices he made and where it led.