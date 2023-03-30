Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice began his remote news briefing Wednesday by addressing the latest mass shooting at a school, which occurred earlier this week in Nashville.

Three children, all age 9, and three adults were killed by an adult seen in surveillance footage shooting through the glass doors of the school’s main entrance and roaming the halls, holding a semiautomatic rifle at the ready. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. Harrowing police footage shows officers moving past the body of a dead child in a hallway, accompanied by the noise of several other shots fired, before they shoot and kill the suspect.

