Gov. Jim Justice began his remote news briefing Wednesday by addressing the latest mass shooting at a school, which occurred earlier this week in Nashville.
Three children, all age 9, and three adults were killed by an adult seen in surveillance footage shooting through the glass doors of the school’s main entrance and roaming the halls, holding a semiautomatic rifle at the ready. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. Harrowing police footage shows officers moving past the body of a dead child in a hallway, accompanied by the noise of several other shots fired, before they shoot and kill the suspect.
Justice asked West Virginians to pray for the families of victims and everyone affected by the shooting, before a truly pensive look gripped his face and he appeared to go off script in a sincere moment.
“I do not see reasons for why just logic and good sense doesn’t prevail. I don’t see reasons why we should now be a people in a lot of ways [who live by] what you can get by with versus what’s right and wrong,” the governor said. “Now I make plenty of mistakes and I screw up all kinds of things. But, absolutely, I don’t know what is going on with our nation in many ways. And it’s just plain not good.”
Continuing, Justice said, “Please forgive me for this little talk, but let me tell you something: America’s not invincible. For all of us who believe that, no matter what we do every day, it’s going to be OK. It could possibly not be OK. And we’d best better get worried about that. And we’d best better get back to what we know is common sense or just what we know is right and wrong. I’m sorry.”
The governor shouldn’t have to apologize for showing genuine emotion, concern or failure to comprehend yet another disturbing mass shooting — events that have become all too common across the country, be it at a school, a church, a synagogue, a grocery store, a movie theater, a concert or an office. It’s an especially difficult thing to process when children are mercilessly slaughtered just for being at a place where violence against them should be the last thing on their minds.
It’s equally hard to understand why someone would carry out such an act. The shooter in the Nashville incident, who was nearly 30 years old, had some connection to the school and had made a detailed map of the building prior to the attack. The shooter also had legally purchased seven firearms over the past year or so, three of which were used in the shooting, police said.
Everyone would like to believe they live in an America where someone who had a bad experience with a place or a person, or who harbors hate against a group of people, wouldn’t view amassing an arsenal and planning a shooting as a solution. Unfortunately, though, as these events prove time and again, that’s exactly what some people do.
So, yes, there is a clear problem, and rationality has left the building. But was that what Justice was even talking about when he said America isn’t invincible and the country needs to get back to common sense? It’s hard to know, because the governor was very vague. Before talking about the country being in peril, Justice referenced a bill he had signed (presumably legislation that bans the sale of Delta 8 THC in convenience stores and vape shops). So, was he even talking about gun violence at that point? Was he talking more about moral decay? Maybe both?
Whatever the case, it’s hard to call for common sense when there’s no longer any real reference point for what that is. Indeed, much of the news coverage following the Nashville shooting has focused not on the fact that six people are dead because they went to school like they would any other day, but on whether the shooter was transgender, after police released an early statement indicating that might have been the case, and then refused to discuss it after the national news feeding frenzy began.
Some in Congress, instead of focusing on the fact that yet another school shooting has occurred, are calling on the Justice Department to clarify whether this was a hate crime because it happened at a private Christian school. Not to be flippant, but in a high percentage of cases where someone has suited up with weapons designed to kill a lot of people quickly, and then gone and done just that, hate has been a strong motivator. Churchgoers in South Carolina in 2019, like grocery store shoppers in Buffalo, New York, last year, were targeted because they were Black. Synagogues are targeted because that’s where Jewish people go to pray. A Christian academy chosen by this shooter who, according to reports, used to go to school there, probably wasn’t a random target on a dart board.
That’s not to say motive doesn’t matter, but making the motive a political football doesn’t follow any sort of common sense in dealing with this tragedy, let alone the underlying problems that put this cycle on repeat — including everyone jumping by default into one trench or another because the word “gun” is used.
When a country has lost any indicator of what a commonsense response to a serial issue would be, it’s way past the point of raising alarms over national invincibility.